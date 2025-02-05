AaNeel-Supported ACOs Achieve Significant Cost Savings and Outperform National Benchmarks in PY23
Technology-driven solutions empower ACOs to optimize cost savings, enhance care coordination, and achieve superior value-based care outcomes.
Tampa, FL, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AaNeel Infotech, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), announces that ACOs utilizing its platform achieved an 8% average savings rate and $1,593 per-member-per-year (PMPY) savings in Performance Year 2023 (PY23). These results, which surpass national benchmarks, underscore AaNeel’s commitment to advancing value-based care through data-driven decision-making, seamless integration, and real-time analytics.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reported substantial financial and quality improvements across Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) and ACO REACH models in PY23. AaNeel-supported ACOs collectively generated $87.6 million in total net savings, demonstrating the impact of a technology-first approach in reducing costs while maintaining high-quality patient care.
"AaNeel is redefining how ACOs achieve success in value-based care," said Upendra Patel, President and CEO of AaNeel Infotech. "These results reinforce the power of real-time analytics, seamless data integration, and workflow automation in optimizing care delivery, improving financial performance, and ultimately ensuring better outcomes for patients."
Designed to support ACOs across MSSP, ACO REACH, and emerging frameworks such as PC Flex, AaNeel’s platform delivers seamless interoperability, ensuring organizations can integrate CCLF, DPC, and BCDA file formats effortlessly into their existing workflows. The platform’s suite of capabilities includes advanced analytics, automated quality reporting, real-time insights, and point-of-care technology, allowing ACOs to make proactive, data-driven decisions that improve both financial and clinical performance.
As CMS advances its goal of 100% Traditional Medicare participation in accountable care by 2030, AaNeel remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering scalable solutions that help ACOs navigate regulatory changes while excelling in cost efficiency and patient-centered care.
About AaNeel Infotech
AaNeel is a healthcare technology leader providing data-driven solutions that empower ACOs, Medicare Advantage organizations, and value-based care entities to optimize performance, enhance patient outcomes, and drive cost savings. With real-time analytics, seamless EMR integration, automated quality reporting, and workflow automation, AaNeel simplifies the complexities of value-based care. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with development centers in India, AaNeel combines deep industry expertise with cutting-edge technology to help healthcare organizations achieve compliance, financial sustainability, and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.aaneel.com.
