Local North Carolina Company Filters Direct USA Partners with Tidey Ocean to Remove Plastics from Our Oceans
A local new home air filter company, Filters Direct USA is making a difference with their partnership with Tidey Ocean to remove plastic from our oceans for recycling.
Garner, NC, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- North Carolina Entrepreneurs, Mark McNally and Tim Hobbs, co-founders of Filters Direct USA partnered with Tidey Ocean to remove plastics from our oceans through eco-friendly air filters.
FiltersDirectUSA's innovative new product/service will now be tied to Tidey Ocean's mission to remove plastic debris from our oceans. The partnership will ensure that a portion of every air filter order purchased will go toward funding Tidey Ocean's cleanup efforts in oceans, rivers and coastal areas.
"We're thrilled to work with Tidey Ocean to combine our passion for improving indoor air quality with urgent need to combat ocean plastic pollution," said Mark McNally, co-founder of FiltersDirectUSA.
At FiltersDirectUSA, we believe businesses have a responsibility to support global sustainability efforts. Our air filters are already eco-friendly and this partnership is an opportunity to do even more for the plant.
Mark McNally
919-810-6048
https://filtersdirectusa.com/
