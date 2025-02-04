Feuling Parts New Anti-Reversion Exhaust Systems
Get the maximum output out of your Milwaukee Eight Bagger with Feuling patented exhaust technology.
Oceanside, CA, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Feuling Parts new 2 into 1 Stainless Exhaust Systems are handcrafted in house for a premium fit and finish and are now available for '17-'24 Milwaukee Eight touring models.
Hand Tig Welded
Tuned Length, bulletproof Triple stepped 1 3/4” to 1 7/8” to 2”
High Flow merge collector with 2 7/8" exit
18mm O2 Bungs, adapters Included to run factory style 12mm 02’s
Hand brushed finished and/or hand polished for a show finish
Highflow tapered billet end cap for optimal flow and sound
Available with a catalyst
Made in America by Americans
Patented Anti-Reversion Chamber Technology:
Prevents exhaust gas reversion from entering the combustion chamber and allows use of larger diameter head pipes while maintaining high velocity.
Patented Dogball Muffler Baffle:
Handcrafted and tig welded, individually wrapped with stainless mat then fiberglass packing.
- Interchangeable endcap lengths and shapes to suit your bike's look
- Optional left pseudo pipe for symmetrical finish
For Anti Reversion systems equipped with a catalytic converter simply add "-C" to any existing Feuling exhaust part number.
Feuling does not recommend tuning beyond stock emissions standards.
Not legal for sale or use in California or any other pollution controlled motor vehicle.
Contact
Justin Jones
866-966-9767
www.feulingparts.com/
