Feuling Parts New Anti-Reversion Exhaust Systems

Oceanside, CA, February 04, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Feuling Parts new 2 into 1 Stainless Exhaust Systems are handcrafted in house for a premium fit and finish and are now available for '17-'24 Milwaukee Eight touring models.Hand Tig WeldedTuned Length, bulletproof Triple stepped 1 3/4” to 1 7/8” to 2”High Flow merge collector with 2 7/8" exit18mm O2 Bungs, adapters Included to run factory style 12mm 02’sHand brushed finished and/or hand polished for a show finishHighflow tapered billet end cap for optimal flow and soundAvailable with a catalystMade in America by AmericansPatented Anti-Reversion Chamber Technology:Prevents exhaust gas reversion from entering the combustion chamber and allows use of larger diameter head pipes while maintaining high velocity.Patented Dogball Muffler Baffle:Handcrafted and tig welded, individually wrapped with stainless mat then fiberglass packing.- Interchangeable endcap lengths and shapes to suit your bike's look- Optional left pseudo pipe for symmetrical finishFor Anti Reversion systems equipped with a catalytic converter simply add "-C" to any existing Feuling exhaust part number.Feuling does not recommend tuning beyond stock emissions standards.Not legal for sale or use in California or any other pollution controlled motor vehicle.