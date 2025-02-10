Author Nancy Soulé's New Audiobook, "Work at Sea, See the World," is an Essential Guide to Learning to Thrive While Working on a Cruise Ship and Living at Sea
Recent audiobook release “Work at Sea, See the World: An Insiders Secrets to the Working Life on a Cruise Ship” from Audiobook Network author Nancy Soulé is a comprehensive guide that offers firsthand knowledge and advice for life aboard cruise ships to help prepare listeners for a rewarding career filled with travel, personal growth, and unforgettable experiences.
Bainbridge Island, WA, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Soulé has completed her new audiobook, “Work at Sea, See the World: An Insiders Secrets to the Working Life on a Cruise Ship”: an enlightening look at what life can be like while living and working full-time on a cruise ship, and the incredibly rewarding experience this unique profession can be.
With a background in theater, author Nancy Soulé began her adventures as a cruise ship crew member in 2011, and has worked as a jazz vocalist, voice-over artist, and public speaker. She also ship-hops as a theatrical wardrobe costumer, installing stage, aqua, and ice productions fleetwide. And to support other professional musicians, she spearheads an online program, the “Global Musician Academy: Notes That Float” (NotesThatFloat.net). She is dedicated to facilitating preparation and connection for the twists and turns of onboard life, supporting players’ passion, thirst for travel, and their desire for consistent paychecks. She has traveled to more than seventy countries, many of them repeatedly, and passes on that wealth of information.
Soulé writes, “A cruise ship, you say? What? And you may well ask the following questions. Why would I want to live on the ocean? Would I get seasick? What job could I do? Can I do there what I do on land? Could I actually get to visit exotic destinations and get paid for it? Might I actually consider this as a possible career option? In the following chapters, you will find answers to these questions and get a taste of the world of life onboard as a crew member. For me, the answer came in the form of my dream job, which was to sing in a jazz band. I got paid to see the world, could do what I love every night, and managed to keep that salt water flowing in my veins.
“The lure of the ocean has haunted man since they learned how to strap logs together to make a raft. Obviously we have come a long way from those days to where an entire city will float! If the sea fever has gotten ahold of you, you may be wondering, can one actually get paid to use your particular job skills and see the world on one of these monster vessels? Generally prime ages of applicants range from nineteen to fifty-something (see chapter 23 for the over-forties). So grab your passport; here we go.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Nancy Soulé’s new audiobook offers a glimpse into the vibrant community below decks and the life skills gained that extend far beyond the seas. Drawing on professional experiences and personal anecdotes, “Work at Sea, See the World” is an indispensable companion for anyone considering a career at sea.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Work at Sea, See the World: An Insiders Secrets to the Working Life on a Cruise Ship” by Nancy Soule through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
