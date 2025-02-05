Cristie D. Hope Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Alabaster, AL, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cristie D. Hope of Alabaster, Alabama, has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award Woman by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. Hope was featured for this honor in the Winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine along with other high-achieving members.
About Cristie D. Hope
Hope is a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty Metro South, providing essential services to clients seeking to buy or sell properties throughout Alabama. She is an expert in connecting individuals and families with the perfect homes to meet their unique needs, from first-time buyers to luxury investors. Hope's commitment to this critical work stems from her passion for making the home-buying experience seamless and enjoyable. She brings a "never-quit" attitude, integrity, and exceptional client care to every transaction.
Extremely knowledgeable in her local market, Hope employs a client-centered approach in her work. She is skilled in negotiation, has marketing savvy, and expertise in first-time home buying, luxury properties, investment properties, relocation, and more. Throughout her career, Hope has received numerous awards recognizing her achievements, including the Top 10 Agent Award of Alabama, as featured in Apple News and GritDaily in 2023, and the Top 15% Agent Award from HomeSnap in 2022. She is proud to be in the Top 20% of Agents at Keller Williams Metro South. In addition to her current recognition from P.O.W.E.R., the organization also named her as a Woman of the Month for November 2024.
In her free time, Cristie enjoys camping, boating, and spending time with her family.
For more information, visit www.chope4arearealestate.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
