Author Brooks C. Harmon's New Audiobook "The Baseball King" is a Compelling Story of a Young Pitcher Who Decides to Follow in the Footsteps of His Baseball Legend Father

Recent audiobook release “The Baseball King” from Audiobook Network author Brooks C. Harmon is a beautiful novel about the enduring power of faith, family, and a generational love of baseball. After the passing of his father, major-league baseball pitcher, young Charlton Harmon decides to follow in his footsteps and form a team of his own.