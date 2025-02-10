Author Brooks C. Harmon's New Audiobook "The Baseball King" is a Compelling Story of a Young Pitcher Who Decides to Follow in the Footsteps of His Baseball Legend Father
Recent audiobook release “The Baseball King” from Audiobook Network author Brooks C. Harmon is a beautiful novel about the enduring power of faith, family, and a generational love of baseball. After the passing of his father, major-league baseball pitcher, young Charlton Harmon decides to follow in his footsteps and form a team of his own.
New York, NY, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brooks C. Harmon, who holds a lifelong passion for baseball, has completed his new audiobook, “The Baseball King”: a heartfelt coming-of-age novel that follows the son of a legendary major-league baseball pitcher who must navigate the loss of his father while also embarking on his own journey in the world of baseball.
A native of Tennessee, author Brooks C. Harmon currently attends high school at Franklin Road Christian School, where he plays on the varsity baseball team in addition to playing on a travel team. Brooks attends Belle Aire Baptist Church and, in his spare time, his hobbies include traveling with his family and collecting foreign currency. His favorite baseball team is the Los Angeles Dodgers, and his favorite baseball player is Clayton Kershaw.
“‘The Baseball King’ is about a famous left-handed major-league baseball pitcher, Charlton Harmon. He has epilepsy and played for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He loves to tell others about God. Unexpectedly, Charlton passes away, and his son, Christian Harmon, who learned a lot from his dad, also has epilepsy and is a left-handed pitcher. Christian wants to form a team of his own and become great, just like his father,” writes Harmon.
“Christian faces many challenges in his life and on the baseball field as well. How Christian responds is a lesson for us all. Read how life and baseball are a lot alike, and it is like to have God in our lives.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Brooks C. Harmon’s new audiobook is sure to capture the hearts and minds of audiences as they follow along on Christian’s uplifting journey through the struggles of baseball and reaffirming his faith. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Baseball King” is a must read for fans of sports fiction.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Baseball King” by Brooks C. Harmon through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
