Lifespire Expands Operations with Move to New Midtown Manhattan Headquarters
New York, NY, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lifespire, Inc., a leading nonprofit organization serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is proud to announce the relocation of its headquarters from Lower Manhattan to Midtown. This strategic move reinforces Lifespire’s longstanding commitment to accessibility, service expansion, and continued advocacy for New York’s IDD community.
The new headquarters, located at 462 7th Avenue, 5th Floor, places Lifespire in the heart of Manhattan’s transit hub, providing easier access for the thousands of individuals and families it supports, as well as its dedicated workforce. Previously, based at 1 Whitehall Street, the organization’s move to Midtown will ensure greater operational efficiency while maintaining its deep roots in New York City.
"This relocation marks an exciting milestone in Lifespire's 74-year journey of empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Tom Lydon, CEO of Lifespire. "With a more accessible and centrally located headquarters, we will enhance our ability to serve our community, strengthen our advocacy efforts, and expand our programs across the region."
A Legacy of Service: Supporting New York’s IDD Community
Lifespire plays a critical role in the support network for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in New York City, where over 365,000 individuals are estimated to have IDD. As one of the largest service providers in the region, Lifespire operates 135 certified locations across seven counties, including the five boroughs of New York City, as well as Westchester and Greene Counties. With a staff of 800 professionals, the organization delivers a wide range of services, including residential programs, day habilitation, employment training, and family support services, reaching more than 3,000 individuals daily.
A Seamless Transition, A Stronger Future
The new Midtown headquarters will feature enhanced facilities and upgraded administrative resources, ensuring continued service excellence. Lifespire remains committed to its mission throughout this transition, with all existing programs operating without interruption.
Contact
Anthony DiMaio
www.lifespire.org
