Best LGBT Real Estate Agent in Hampton Roads - Greg Rosenberg - 2024 Readers Choice Award
Norfolk, VA, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Greg Rosenberg, Realtor ®, one of Hampton Roads premiere solo real estate professionals, announced today that his business was named the recipient of Outlife757 Magazine’s 2024 GAY HRVA Reader Choice Award for Best Real Estate Agent for the 3rd consecutive year. This award highlights Greg’s dedication to serving the housing needs of not only Hampton Road’s LGBTQ+ community, but to all who live and work here.
“As a proud member of our local LGBTQ+ community here in Hampton Roads Virginia, as well as a local community leader, I understand and relate to the unique needs and situations members of our LGBT community encounter when looking for a place to call home” said Greg Rosenberg of LiveinHR.com. “I love our region’s diversity. Everyone’s situation is completely unique, so being recognized as a trusted resource for my clients and community is very important to me.”
Outlife757 Magazine’s Best of GAY HRVA Readers Poll allows members of our community to nominate and vote for those companies and individuals who make a positive difference in the community. The Outlife757 Readers Poll, now in its 10th year, asked readers to highlight the best LGBT business throughout Hampton Roads across 92 categories. Full list of winners can be found at - https://outlife757.com/and-the-winners-are/
“I understand that buying or selling a home is more than just a transaction: it's a life-changing experience,” said Rosenberg. “I take great pride in the relationships I build and, being recognized as Best Gay Real Estate Agent by members of my own community is an honor I take seriously.”
In addition to this award, Greg Rosenberg has also been awarded with Coastal Virginia Magazine’s Top Agents of 2024, HRRA’s 2024 Platinum Circle of Excellence Award, Homes.com Top 3% award, and recognized as the Top Solo Agent at his Keller Williams Market Center in Chesapeake, VA.
About Greg Rosenberg, Realtor® and LiveInHR.com
Greg Rosenberg is a licensed Realtor® with Keller Williams Coastal Virginia in Chesapeake, Virginia. Dedicated to personalized service, Greg services the needs of his clients throughout Hampton Roads, VA including the cities of Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News, as well as surrounding areas. Greg is a native of Norfolk, VA and dedicates his time to bettering our community in which he lives through Board of Director service and volunteerism for local non-profit organizations.
Contact
Greg Rosenberg
757-714-3789
www.LiveInHR.com/LGBT
