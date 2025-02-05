Best LGBT Real Estate Agent in Hampton Roads - Greg Rosenberg - 2024 Readers Choice Award

Greg Rosenberg, Realtor®, one of Hampton Roads premiere solo real estate professionals, was named the recipient of Outlife757 Magazine’s 2024 GAY HRVA Reader Choice Award for Best Real Estate Agent for the 3rd consecutive year. Hampton Roads region includes the cities of Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Hampton, Newport News in the state of Virginia.