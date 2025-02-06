American Heritage Financial Welcomes Captain Terrence M. Shashaty as New President
Pensacola, FL, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- American Heritage Financial (AHF) is excited to announce the appointment of Captain Terrence M. Shashaty as its new President, effective January 1, 2025. Capt. Shashaty will take on the role formerly held by founder Craig Jernigan, who will retain his duties as CEO. Jernigan established AHF in 2013 and has led its nationwide expansion, offering an independent approach to financial guidance rooted in transparency and client-first values.
“We are thrilled to welcome Captain Shashaty to lead AHF in this next chapter,” said Jernigan. “His commitment to excellence and deep respect for service align with AHF’s dedication to providing top-tier, client-centered financial planning.”
Capt. Shashaty’s extensive experience in the U.S. Navy, most recently as Commanding Officer at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, has prepared him well for leading AHF. He brings to the table deep experience in analyzing national and world affairs, as well as a strong sense of community service that is in keeping with the firm’s approach to financial services.
“As I join American Heritage Financial, I am honored to carry forward its mission of trust, independence, and quality,” said Shashaty. “AHF’s commitment to clients mirrors my own approach to leadership, and I look forward to building upon the remarkable foundation Craig and the team have created.”
As a Naval Aviator, Shashaty held key safety and operations roles during four carrier deployments flying the EA-6B Prowler in support of combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. In addition, he commanded a land-based EA-18G Growler squadron in support of national security objectives in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. Prior to his role at NAS Pensacola, he served as Electronic Warfare Branch Chief within the Deputy Directorate for Global Operations (J-39) on the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, contributing to high-level operational planning.
Shashaty holds a bachelor of science degree in Economics from the United States Naval Academy as well as a master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College.
American Heritage Financial is poised for a new phase of growth as it continues to expand nationally. With Capt. Shashaty at the helm, AHF anticipates strategic leadership that aligns with its commitment to enhancing client experiences and adapting to the ever-evolving financial landscape. This transition represents both a continuity of the values that have defined AHF and an exciting opportunity for innovative leadership in the years ahead.
About American Heritage Financial
American Heritage Financial, founded in 2013, is an independent financial services firm dedicated to client-first solutions that help individuals, families, and businesses plan for the future with confidence. With offices nationwide, AHF’s team of seasoned financial professionals focuses on transparency, personalized planning, and long-term client relationships. AHF’s advisors are committed to restoring the art of customer service, offering unique solutions tailored to each client’s needs.
For further information, please visit American Heritage Financial.
