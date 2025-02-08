expEDIum Announces the Launch of expEDIum Office EHR
expEDIum announces the Q2 2025 launch of expEDIum Office EHR, a gastroenterology-focused EHR designed to streamline workflows, enhance patient care, and ensure compliance with industry standards.
New York, NY, February 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- expEDIum, a trusted leader in healthcare technology solutions, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its newest product, expEDIum Office EHR, slated for release in Q2 2025. Designed specifically for gastroenterology (GI) practices, this innovative electronic health record (EHR) system aims to streamline clinical workflows, enhance patient care, and ensure compliance with industry standards, all while addressing the unique needs of gastroenterologists.
expEDIum Office EHR combines ease of use with advanced functionality, offering features such as:
· Customizable Patient Care Workflows: Allows practices to adapt the system to the doctor's unique workflow, thereby improving efficiency in patient care and reducing administrative burden.
· E-Prescribing and EPCS through NewCrop® (eRx): Ensures secure and compliant electronic prescribing of controlled substances (EPCS) and medications, meeting rigorous standards for interoperability and safety as certified by Drummond Group.
· Integrated Practice Management: Streamlines billing and claims management within a single platform, reducing the need for multiple systems.
· Robust Security Measures: Secure User Login, including two-factor authentication, protects patient data using advanced encryption techniques, and is compliant with HIPAA and other regulatory requirements.
The rapid development of expEDIum Office EHR was driven by expEDIum's adoption of Agile Scrum Methodology, as detailed in the recently published white paper, "expEDIum Scrum Journey: Adopting Agile in Healthcare Software Development." The whitepaper outlines how the company's embrace of the scrum framework and agile principles has enabled faster, more iterative development cycles, resulting in a product that is both innovative and responsive to the needs of healthcare providers. This approach has also been instrumental in upgrading expEDIum's existing product suite, ensuring that all solutions remain at the forefront of healthcare technology.
Sivakumar Narayanaswamy, the CEO, said, "The upcoming launch of expEDIum Office EHR® in Q2 2025, and expEDIum EndoWriter® later in 2025, will provide GI/ASC practices with a powerful, integrated solution. Combined with our expEDIum Medical Billing® and expEDIum RCM services®, this suite streamlines operations, improves clinic efficiency and simplifies revenue cycle management, all within a single platform."
With this launch, expEDIum continues to demonstrate its commitment to empowering healthcare practices with technology that enhances efficiency, improves patient outcomes, and ensures compliance with US healthcare standards.
For more information about expEDIum Office EHR, visit www.expedium.net/office-ehr. To download the whitepaper, "expEDIum Scrum Journey: Adopting Agile in Healthcare Software Development," please visit www.expedium.net/whitepaper.
About expEDIum
expEDIum is a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, offering a suite of tools designed to simplify practice management, streamline revenue cycles, and enhance patient care. With a focus on innovation, compliance, and customer satisfaction, expEDIum is dedicated to supporting healthcare providers in delivering exceptional care in an increasingly complex industry.
