Peak Auto Service Celebrates 30+ Years of Excellence with the Grand Opening of Its Second Location

Peak Auto Service, a trusted automotive repair provider with over 30 years of service in Old Colorado City, is expanding its legacy by opening a second location at 2317 Rand Ave. Strategically located near The Broadmoor and easily accessible off the highway, the new facility promises the same high-quality, comprehensive auto repair and maintenance services that have defined the company for decades.