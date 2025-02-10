1990s R&B Singing Group A.F.G.M / A Few Good Men Are Back

A.F.G.M, or A Few Good Men, is an R&B vocal group that gained popularity in the 1990s. Known for their smooth harmonies and contemporary sound, they made their mark in the music industry with hits that resonated with the urban audience of the time. The group was characterized by their polished vocal performances and engaging stage presence, often drawing comparisons to other successful R&B acts of the era.