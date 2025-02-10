Jonathan “Tony” Rodriguez Acquires Travel & Lifestyle Media Group, Expanding Influence in the Global Travel Industry

Jonathan “Tony” Rodriguez, travel influencer and entrepreneur, acquires Travel & Lifestyle Media Group, LLC (TLMG), strengthening his digital travel media presence. Founder of Parcero Travel Colombia S.A.S and Orange Phase, LLC, Rodriguez aims to expand TLMG’s global reach, empower creators, and enhance storytelling. Under his leadership, TLMG will offer premium content solutions, collaborations, and exclusive media partnerships worldwide.