Jonathan “Tony” Rodriguez Acquires Travel & Lifestyle Media Group, Expanding Influence in the Global Travel Industry
Jonathan “Tony” Rodriguez, travel influencer and entrepreneur, acquires Travel & Lifestyle Media Group, LLC (TLMG), strengthening his digital travel media presence. Founder of Parcero Travel Colombia S.A.S and Orange Phase, LLC, Rodriguez aims to expand TLMG’s global reach, empower creators, and enhance storytelling. Under his leadership, TLMG will offer premium content solutions, collaborations, and exclusive media partnerships worldwide.
Coral Gables, FL, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan “Tony” Rodriguez, the renowned social media influencer and travel entrepreneur, has officially acquired Travel & Lifestyle Media Group, LLC (TLMG), an international content creation and creator management company specializing in travel, news, and lifestyle media. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Rodriguez’s expanding portfolio of travel ventures, further solidifying his position as a major force in the industry.
Over the past two years, Rodriguez has captivated millions with his bold and dynamic approach to travel, building a reputation as a pioneering entrepreneur who seamlessly blends content creation with strategic business expansion. As the founder of Parcero Travel Colombia S.A.S and Orange Phase, LLC, his expertise in travel experiences and brand partnerships has positioned him as a leader in the evolving landscape of digital travel media.
With the acquisition of TLMG, Rodriguez aims to elevate the company’s global reach, leveraging its strong network of content creators, travel influencers, and media professionals. The acquisition aligns with his mission to empower creators, curate top-tier lifestyle content, and develop innovative media strategies that bridge the gap between travel, digital storytelling, and audience engagement.
"TLMG has been at the forefront of travel and lifestyle content, and I am thrilled to take it to new heights," said Rodriguez. "This acquisition is not just about expanding a media brand; it’s about revolutionizing how travel stories are told and experienced. We are committed to giving creators the tools and opportunities to share authentic, compelling narratives with the world."
Under Rodriguez’s leadership, TLMG will continue to provide cutting-edge content solutions for travel brands, hospitality companies, and tourism boards. The company will also expand its offerings to include enhanced creator collaborations, immersive digital campaigns, and exclusive media partnerships that cater to a global audience.
For more information about Travel & Lifestyle Media Group, LLC, visit or follow Tony Rodriguez on social media at @TonixTravels.
Media Contact:
Emely Martinez (Media Manger)
info@orangephase.com
