Author Cliff Kelly, PhD's New Audiobook, “The Sixth Seal II,” is an Examination of the Current Issues Plaguing America and How They Could Signal Christ's Impending Return
Recent audiobook release “The Sixth Seal II: A Prewrath Commentary Redux on the Rise of Donald Trump and the Decline of the American Order, 2017-2021” from Audiobook Network author Cliff Kelly, PhD reveals how the current state of the nation could be a warning sign for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, as well as the associated End Times.
Colorado Springs, CO, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cliff Kelly, PhD, an educational consultant, digital circuit rider, professor, author, blogger, and political eschatology analyst, has completed his new audiobook, “The Sixth Seal II: A Prewrath Commentary Redux on the Rise of Donald Trump and the Decline of the American Order, 2017-2021”: a thought-provoking exploration of how America’s current issues align with the prophesied Return of Jesus Christ.
In “The Sixth Seal II,” author Cliff Kelly, PhD, argues that America is experiencing perhaps its greatest peril as it struggles against the tidal wave of new challenges from Covid-19, the rapid rise of Christian Nationalism, large-scale Apostasy, and an increasingly divided nation streaming toward increased violence and possibly even Civil War. Dr. Kelly takes on these growing trends by examining Scripture by Scripture, the Sixth Chapter of the Book of Revelation as a Template to help explain the reasons for the current Crisis, and where America is likely headed if we do not effectively and biblically confront it.
“Without even trying to sound alarmist, I cannot help but use the term crisis to describe our times,” writes Dr. Kelly. “Taken from the Latin term, discrimen, the literal meaning of this important word is indeed a ‘turning point’ or more to the point of this work, a ‘decisive moment,’ when the world and its peoples face unprecedented dangers on every side.
“This book, therefore, is about a specific and limited number of signs of our times which portend the most astounding events the world shall ever witness and experience. Not the least of which will be the indescribably dramatic, thunderous Return of Jesus Christ to the earth after a personal absence of nearly two thousand years. I have waited over thirty years to write these words, during which time I have studied and taught as a university professor in such areas as public policy, communication theory and philosophy, public affairs journalism, political communication, leadership studies, conflict resolution, cultural analysis, and comparative worldview studies.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Cliff Kelly, PhD’s new audiobook argues that America’s current difficulties constitute the many “birth pangs” leading up to the stunning return of Jesus Christ to rescue His true Church and judge the nations. Through sharing his writings, Dr. Kelly hopes to inspire Christians in America and around the world to prepare to move through those first tumultuous Seals, as God sifts and separates the true follower of Christ from the impostors.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Sixth Seal II: A Prewrath Commentary Redux on the Rise of Donald Trump and the Decline of the American Order, 2017-2021” by Cliff Kelly, PhD through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
