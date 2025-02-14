Author Cliff Kelly, PhD's New Audiobook, “The Sixth Seal II,” is an Examination of the Current Issues Plaguing America and How They Could Signal Christ's Impending Return

Recent audiobook release “The Sixth Seal II: A Prewrath Commentary Redux on the Rise of Donald Trump and the Decline of the American Order, 2017-2021” from Audiobook Network author Cliff Kelly, PhD reveals how the current state of the nation could be a warning sign for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, as well as the associated End Times.