International Entrepreneur & Chairman of Heritage Trust Company Jock Weaver Gives Presentation on Entrepreneurship
Savannah College of Art And Design Presents "In Conversation" Program with International Entrepreneur Thomas Jackson (Jock) Weaver III
Memphis, TN, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- International entrepreneur Thomas Jackson (Jock) Weaver III shares comments on entrepreneurship at Savannah College of Art And Design.
Well known entrepreneur Jock Weaver founded and serves as chairman of Heritage Trust Company, a private equity firm focused on growth opportunities and value investing. Mr. Weaver is the youngest person in history to list a company on the London Stock Exchange and the American Stock Exchange. He has over 35 years experience in mergers, acquisitions, and the development of growth companies on an international basis. He was an early stage investor in Hard Rock Cafe International, served as its president, later established and served as chairman of TBA Entertainment Corporation, one of the U.S.'s larger live event companies, and serves as chairman of Heritage Plantation Company, a private, family - owned land holding company established in 1826.
Savannah College of Art And Design's De Sole School Of Business Innovation is producing the next generation of creative leaders, buoyed by a curriculum centered on quantitative insights, lifecycle marketing, and global supply chain management. Students infuse design thinking, collaboration, in-depth industry knowledge, and research to pioneer emergent markets and rapidly changing business landscapes.
