Local Yoga Studio Expands Offerings with New Strength Training Program for Women Over 40
Columbia, MD, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In response to a growing need for age-specific fitness programs, Shift Yoga Studio has launched Shift Strength Training, a new strength training initiative tailored to women over 40. The program aims to address age-related changes in muscle mass, bone density, and joint health through functional movement and guided small group strength training.
Research indicates that women over 40 face unique physical challenges, including a decline in muscle tone and an increased risk of osteoporosis. The Shift Strength Training program is designed to counter these effects by providing structured strength workouts that emphasize mobility, balance, and injury prevention. The small-group format ensures individualized attention and safe progression.
“We wanted to create a space where women in this stage of life feel seen and supported in their fitness journey,” said Jessie Kates, owner of Shift. “Many fitness programs don’t consider the specific needs of women over 40, and our goal is to fill that gap with evidence-based training that enhances both strength and longevity.”
Classes will take place at Shift Yoga Studio and are structured to be accessible to individuals of all fitness levels.
The addition of Shift Strength Training aligns with Shift Yoga’s broader mission of promoting holistic wellness. The studio continues to offer a variety of yoga classes, sound healing prenatal yoga, retreats and specialty wellness events.
About Shift Yoga and Strength
Shift Yoga and Strength is a community-focused yoga and wellness studio committed to making movement accessible and sustainable for all. By integrating yoga, strength training, and mindful movement, the studio provides a comprehensive approach to lifelong well-being.
For more information or to sign up for Shift Strength Training, visit www.shiftstrengthtraining.com. Follow us on instagram @shiftyogaandstrength for updates.
Media Contact:
Jessie Kates
Shift Yoga and Strength
240-547-9527
