Bart's Water Sports to Open New Store in Syracuse, Indiana, Summer 2025

Bart's Water Sports, a leading provider of water sports equipment since 1972, is excited to announce the opening of a new retail location at 1309 S Harkless Dr., Syracuse, Indiana, in the summer of 2025. The new Syracuse store will offer a comprehensive selection of water sports gear, catering to both beginners and seasoned enthusiasts. Customers can expect top brands and the latest products to enhance their water adventures.