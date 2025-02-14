Bushwick Gallery Presents Love and Heartbreak: A Duality
The emotional spectrum of love, loss, and renewal was explored in this powerful group exhibition curated by Carlotta Assalto. Featuring 13 artists across painting, fiber art, photography, and mixed media, the show captured the fragility, resilience, and transformation of human connection. Opened on Feb 13, 2025.
Opening Reception: Thursday, February 13, 2025, 6 PM – 8 PM
Exhibition Dates: February 13 – February 20, 2025
Location: Bushwick Gallery, 22 Fayette Street, Brooklyn, NY
Bushwick Gallery proudly presented Love and Heartbreak: A Duality, a compelling group exhibition curated by Carlotta Assalto, a dynamic curator with roots in Turin, Italy’s vibrant art scene. Opening on February 13, 2025, this exhibition delved into the intertwined emotions of love and heartbreak, offering a poignant exploration of the fragility, resilience, and transformation that define human relationships.
Featuring works across painting, fiber art, photography, and mixed media, Love and Heartbreak: A Duality brought together 13 artists whose pieces captured the raw beauty and chaos of emotional connections. From the tender vulnerability of new love to the tumultuous aftermath of separation, the exhibition invited viewers to reflect on how love shapes and reshapes us.
Highlights of the Exhibition
Gina Keatley’s Soft Awakening
This two-panel diptych, with its muted whites and soft grays punctuated by bursts of mandarin orange, symbolized the delicate balance of love’s tranquility and its susceptibility to emotional disruption. “Love, like my art, is fragile,” said Keatley. “Its beauty lies in its imperfections and the way it evolves in the face of disruption.”
Geneva Bergelt’s Putnam, Soul
A striking fiber-based sculpture crafted from crocheted cotton clothesline, Putnam, Soul evoked the form of a cocoon or vessel, representing protection and transformation. Bergelt’s work drew inspiration from collective memory and the interconnectedness of human experiences. “Our experiences are intertwined, just like fibers,” she noted.
Roger W. Hsia’s Souvenirs or Unintended Consequences
Through layered acrylic textures and sculptural forms, Hsia explored the lasting impact of shared experiences, drawing on the Yin-Yang philosophy to depict the duality of love and loss.
Miraal Zafar’s My Grandparents
This intimate photographic portrait captured Zafar’s grandmother at her dressing table after the loss of her husband, highlighting how small rituals become lifelines in times of grief.
Sean O’Neill’s Honeymoon (Codependent Homoerotic Friendship)
O’Neill’s expressive acrylic and charcoal work confronted the complexities of toxic relationships and the journey toward self-discovery and healing.
Matthew Charles Waite’s Summer Squall
Using dirt, gesso, and ink, Waite’s Reductive Painting technique blended natural and emotional landscapes, symbolizing the unpredictability of love and the resilience required to navigate its storms.
A Multidisciplinary Exploration of Emotion
The exhibition also featured works by Jay Guo, Maëlis Tomassone, Elisa Rosati, Nathan Evans, Andrea Ploch, Giuseppe Eva, and Emma Casale, each offering unique perspectives on love’s duality. From Guo’s symbolic batik textiles to Casale’s peeling layers of paint in The Gift, the artists collectively explored how love and heartbreak shape identity, memory, and renewal.
Curator’s Statement
“Love and heartbreak are universal experiences, yet they manifest in deeply personal ways,” said Carlotta Assalto. “This exhibition sought to honor the complexity of these emotions, showcasing how artists translate their own journeys into works that resonate with us all. Through their diverse mediums and perspectives, we were reminded of the beauty and pain inherent in human connection.”
Exhibition Details
Love and Heartbreak: A Duality opened with a reception on Thursday, February 13, 2025, from 6 PM to 8 PM. The exhibition ran through February 20, 2025. For more information, visit bushwickgallery.com.
Featured Artists:
Gina Keatley
Geneva Bergelt
Roger W. Hsia
Jay Guo
Maëlis Tomassone
Elisa Rosati
Miraal Zafar
Nathan Evans
Andrea Ploch
Sean O’Neill
Giuseppe Eva
Matthew Charles Waite
Emma Casale
About Bushwick Gallery
Bushwick Gallery is a contemporary art space dedicated to showcasing innovative works by emerging and established artists. Located in the heart of Brooklyn’s vibrant art community, the gallery fosters dialogue and connection through thought-provoking exhibitions and events.
