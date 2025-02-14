Lone Star Blower Announces Name Change to Lone Star Turbo
Houston, TX, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lone Star Blower, a leading manufacturer of high-performance blowers, compressors, and OEM replacement solutions, is excited to announce that it has officially changed its name to Lone Star Turbo. This strategic rebranding reflects the company's commitment to growth, scalability, and its expanded product offerings.
The name change to Lone Star Turbo signifies the company's evolution and its dedication to providing cutting-edge turbo technology solutions to a broader range of industries. While the name has changed, the ownership and management of the company remain the same, ensuring continuity and the same high level of customer service, responsiveness and expertise that customers have come to expect.
"We are thrilled to unveil our new name, Lone Star Turbo, which better represents our vision for the future," said Andrew Balberg - President of Lone Star Turbo. "This rebranding aligns with our mission to deliver advanced, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Our commitment to innovation and excellence remains unwavering."
Lone Star Turbo will continue to operate from its current headquarters in Houston, Texas and all existing contracts and agreements will remain in effect. Customers, partners, and stakeholders can expect the same dedication to quality and service that has been the hallmark of the company since its inception.
For more information about Lone Star Turbo and its range of products and services, please visit www.lonestarturbo.com or contact Tori Hall, Marketing Director at thall@lonestarturbo.com.
About Lone Star Turbo
Lone Star Turbo is a premier provider of turbo technologies, offering a wide range of products and services designed to meet the needs of various industries and expand to international markets. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Lone Star Turbo is committed to delivering excellence in everything they do.
Building Trust • Delivering Excellence
Contact
Lone Star TurboContact
Tori Hall
832-207-9886
www.lonestarturbo.com
Tori Hall
832-207-9886
www.lonestarturbo.com
