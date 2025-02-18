Cuban Symphonic Work Will Premiere in Europe
Yalil Guerra's Symphony No. 1 will debut in Europe with one of the continent's most renowned orchestras.
Los Angeles, CA, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A remarkable Cuban symphonic work is poised to make its European debut, offering audiences an extraordinary musical experience. The Karlovy Vary Symphony Orchestra is set to premiere Yalil Guerra's Symphony No. 1, "La Palma Real," on March 6 at the picturesque concert hall of the Karlovy Vary Imperial Spa.
This performance will be conducted by maestro Simon Serpa, who is known for his dynamic interpretations and ability to connect with both the orchestra and the audience.
Guerra's symphony is a remarkable composition dedicated to José Martí, a celebrated national hero and poet in Cuba. This symphony was performed and recorded on the album, "Cuba: The Legacy," by the Cuban National Symphony, conducted by Enrique Pérez Mesa. It was nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2019 and also received a prestigious Cuba Disco award.
This event is expected to draw music lovers who are eager to experience this groundbreaking work and celebrate the talents of contemporary composers.
Masiel Medina
818-281-5320
http://www.yalilguerra.com/Yalil_Guerra/News/Entries/2024/8/10_Symphony_No._1_La_Palma_Real_European
