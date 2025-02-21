Author Joan M. Jacobs's New Audiobook, “The Story of KC and the Keep Well Kids Club: The Lost Island of Keytonia,” Teaches Children the Importance of Good Health
Recent audiobook release “The Story of KC and the Keep Well Kids Club: The Lost Island of Keytonia” from Audiobook Network author Joan M. Jacobs is an engaging adventure that introduces young listeners to KC, a spirited girl who embarks on a journey to uncover the “Keys to Good Health,” all while discovering the secrets of Keytonia and the Keep Well Kid’s Club.
Middletown, CA, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joan M. Jacobs has completed her new audiobook, “The Story of KC and the Keep Well Kids Club: The Lost Island of Keytonia”: a delightful and imaginative tale that offers young listeners essential life lessons on health and well-being as they follow along on a young girl’s journey to discover the “Keys to Good Health.”
“KC, the Keep Well Kid, lives with her grandfather on the Island of Keytonia (shaped like a giant ancient castle key),” writes Jacobs. “When she discovers a tiny critter in the apple tree, Gramp' Andy shares her family's history and the story of the Lost Island of Keytonia where children learn the Secret of Picnic Peak and the ‘Keys to Good Health.’
“Long, long ago, a mean, angry and unhealthy bully named King Al ruled the island forcing all adults to work the gold mines day and night to bring him gold, leaving little or no time with their children. The king did not practice good health habits and he became ill... and meaner and greedier. The Queen sent the knights to find help for the king. The knights returned with a young and gentle man from an unknown island. Dr. Keepwell worked with the king to teach healthy habits, but King Al was more interested in his gold than his health, so he kicked the doctor out of the castle. The adventure begins as Dr. Keepwell meets the village children and introduces the CRGG's (Consciousness Raising Good Germs) who teach the ‘Keys to Good Health.’ The Keep Well Kid's Club is born...together they battle the Meanie Viruseenies and the Big Bad Bacterionees of the Mudhole and save Keytonia. King Al ultimately realizes the importance of good health.
“KC learns she is now the leader of The Keep Well Kids Club and is asking children everywhere to help her teach the importance of ‘The Keys to Good Health’ to keep friends and family healthy and happy. In the overwhelming need for social/emotional learning, KC and The Keep Well Kids Club creates a sense of belonging to each new Keep Well Kid.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Joan M. Jacobs’s new audiobook is designed to teach children positive health and safety habits in an entertaining way. With a cast of colorful characters and an engaging narrative, “The Story of KC and the Keep Well Kids Club: The Lost Island of Keytonia” will invite children everywhere to be part of a movement that encourages lifelong habits for a healthy, happy life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Story of KC and the Keep Well Kids Club: The Lost Island of Keytonia” by Joan M. Jacobs through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
