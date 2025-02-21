Author Stephen Ramey Glines's New Audiobook, "Poplar Hill," is a Thrilling Tale About the Life and Death of an Eccentric Old Lady, Self-Exiled to Rural Canada

Recent audiobook release “Poplar Hill” from Audiobook Network author Stephen Ramey Glines is a compelling novel that centers around Kitty Stevenson, an eccentric old woman who recounts her epic life story to her neighbors while on her deathbed. Retelling how she survived Nazi Germany, Kitty weaves a riveting tale of survival and hardship.