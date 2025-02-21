Author Stephen Ramey Glines's New Audiobook, "Poplar Hill," is a Thrilling Tale About the Life and Death of an Eccentric Old Lady, Self-Exiled to Rural Canada
Recent audiobook release “Poplar Hill” from Audiobook Network author Stephen Ramey Glines is a compelling novel that centers around Kitty Stevenson, an eccentric old woman who recounts her epic life story to her neighbors while on her deathbed. Retelling how she survived Nazi Germany, Kitty weaves a riveting tale of survival and hardship.
Littleton, MA, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Ramey Glines has completed his new audiobook, “Poplar Hill”: a compelling tale that tells the story of Kitty Stevenson, an elderly woman who, realizing she is about to die, tells her life to one of her only neighbors she can trust, telling her tale of survival and strength in the face of insurmountable odds.
“She was cold, she was alone, and she knew she was going to die,” writes Glines. “In the middle of an epic ice storm, Kitty Stevenson, an eccentric old woman, self-exiled to rural Canada from New York society, realizes that she is having a heart attack. She had survived Nazi Germany – she can survive this too. Her neighbors mount a heroic effort to save her. She lives to tell her tale of self-reliance, incredible wealth, poverty, and escape on the eve of a World War. Kitty is ultimately confronted by what she perceives as a personal moral failure.
“A strong character, Kitty Stevenson is molded by the Depression and toughened by an intense encounter with Nazi Germany. In the end, she has only one story left to tell: a tale of murder. But, ‘It was war, damn it, it was war.’”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Stephen Ramey Glines’s new audiobook is a powerful tale that weaves together heartache and humor to present listeners with a stirring meditation on the beauty of the human soul. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Poplar Hill” is inspired by true events, and promises to resonate with listeners from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Poplar Hill” by Stephen Ramey Glines through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“She was cold, she was alone, and she knew she was going to die,” writes Glines. “In the middle of an epic ice storm, Kitty Stevenson, an eccentric old woman, self-exiled to rural Canada from New York society, realizes that she is having a heart attack. She had survived Nazi Germany – she can survive this too. Her neighbors mount a heroic effort to save her. She lives to tell her tale of self-reliance, incredible wealth, poverty, and escape on the eve of a World War. Kitty is ultimately confronted by what she perceives as a personal moral failure.
“A strong character, Kitty Stevenson is molded by the Depression and toughened by an intense encounter with Nazi Germany. In the end, she has only one story left to tell: a tale of murder. But, ‘It was war, damn it, it was war.’”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Stephen Ramey Glines’s new audiobook is a powerful tale that weaves together heartache and humor to present listeners with a stirring meditation on the beauty of the human soul. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Poplar Hill” is inspired by true events, and promises to resonate with listeners from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Poplar Hill” by Stephen Ramey Glines through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories