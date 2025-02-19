Alizé Umbrella Expands with Sydney Showroom as Demand for Outdoor Cooling Grows
As global temperatures rise, the need for effective outdoor cooling solutions is becoming more urgent, particularly in hospitality and residential design. Alizé Umbrella, known for its patent-pending built-in fan system, is addressing this challenge by expanding its presence with a new Sydney showroom.
Mooresville, NC, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alizé Umbrella, the company redefining luxury outdoor living with its patent-pending built-in fan system, has officially begun unpacking its Sydney showroom. This expansion comes as the demand for high-end outdoor cooling solutions continues to grow among homeowners, resorts, and design professionals.
Alizé Umbrella offers a first-of-its-kind outdoor umbrella that integrates silent, refreshing airflow without bulky attachments or obstructing design. Following its successful launch through Kickstarter, the company has rapidly gained attention from hospitality and design industries seeking elegant, functional solutions for outdoor comfort.
The Sydney showroom marks an important milestone in Alizé’s global growth, providing a dedicated space for retailers, designers, and hospitality professionals to experience the product firsthand. The showroom will allow industry professionals to explore the umbrella’s innovative design, which combines marine-grade craftsmanship with advanced engineering to create a seamless outdoor cooling experience.
“We’re excited to establish a presence in Sydney and provide a hands-on experience for customers in this region,” says Ryan Dickerson, founder of Alizé Umbrella. “As outdoor spaces become more central to home and hospitality design, integrating comfort without sacrificing aesthetics is more important than ever.”
Alizé Umbrella has been attracting interest from luxury resorts, showrooms, and high-end retailers worldwide. The company will be exhibiting at multiple international events in the coming months, including:
HAWA Expo & VIFA Expo – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam | March 5-7, 2025
Canton International Furniture Fair (CIFF) – Guangzhou, China | March 18-21, 2025 (Booth A11-1, 1/F Hall 10)
These exhibitions provide industry professionals with the opportunity to experience Alizé Umbrella’s innovative design firsthand.
Learn more at www.Alizeumbrella.com and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7Ng076q6WA
Contact
Ryan Dickerson
