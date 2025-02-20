El Halal Amigos Celebrates Three Years of Flavorful Food and Community Connection

Saturday, February 22, the beloved local favorite El Halal Amigos is commemorating 3 years of serving up its unique blend of mouthwatering halal-inspired Mexican cuisine. To mark this exciting milestone, the restaurant will be offering a deal on its signature street tacos - the perfect chance for loyal patrons and newcomers alike to indulge in their signature flavors.