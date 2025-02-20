El Halal Amigos Celebrates Three Years of Flavorful Food and Community Connection
Saturday, February 22, the beloved local favorite El Halal Amigos is commemorating 3 years of serving up its unique blend of mouthwatering halal-inspired Mexican cuisine. To mark this exciting milestone, the restaurant will be offering a deal on its signature street tacos - the perfect chance for loyal patrons and newcomers alike to indulge in their signature flavors.
Santa Clara, CA, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- El Halal Amigos, the innovative food truck-turned-restaurant that masterfully blends the vibrant flavors of Mexican cuisine with Halal dietary practices, proudly announces its three-year anniversary. Founded by Hisham Abdelfattah, El Halal Amigos has become a beloved culinary destination, offering delicious Halal options that are accessible to all.
Since its inception during the challenging times of the pandemic in 2020, El Halal Amigos has successfully bridged the gap between Muslim dietary laws and traditional Mexican food. Abdelfattah, a native of California's South Bay area, has dedicated himself to creating an inclusive dining experience that celebrates both his Palestinian and Filipino heritage and his admiration for Latin culture.
"I realized how little Halal Mexican food was available, and I wanted to fill that gap," said Abdelfattah. "Now, three years later, I am proud to see our community embrace our unique offerings and support our vision."
El Halal Amigos has grown from a humble food truck to a thriving fast-casual restaurant located in the Willow Glen neighborhood of San Jose, California. The menu features a variety of traditional Mexican dishes, including tacos, burritos, and plates, all made with Halal-certified ingredients and served without pork. Highlighting flavors from Mexico City and using high-quality ingredients sourced from as far as Zitacuaro, Michoacán, the restaurant has successfully captured the hearts and palates of its diverse customer base.
As part of the anniversary celebration, El Halal Amigos invites everyone to join in the festivities at their restaurant. Guests can enjoy special promotions, exclusive menu items, and an opportunity to connect with Abdelfattah and his team, who are passionate about serving delicious and culturally rich meals to their patrons.
"We couldn't have reached this milestone without the support of our amazing community and loyal customers," Abdelfattah added. "We are excited to continue this journey and look forward to many more years of serving delectable Halal Mexican food."
Join El Halal Amigos in celebrating three years of culinary creativity, community engagement, and a commitment to Halal dining. For more information about the anniversary celebrations and the menu, please visit www.elhalalamigos.com or follow them on social media.
Contact:
El Halal Amigos
(408) 645-5571
1100 Lincoln Ave. #160 San Jose, CA 95125
www.elhalalamigos.com
https://www.instagram.com/elhalalamigos
https://www.facebook.com/elhalalamigos/
https://www.tiktok.com/@elhalalamigos
About El Halal Amigos:
El Halal Amigos is a fast-casual restaurant that offers a unique fusion of Mexican cuisine and Halal dietary practices. Founded by Hisham Abdelfattah, the restaurant aims to provide delicious, accessible meals for everyone while celebrating the cultural richness of both Latin and Middle Eastern traditions.
Bijal Celaya
(408) 645-5571
www.elhalalamigos.com
elhalalamigosevents@gmail.com
