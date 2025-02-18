National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Names Inaugural "Wayfinder Award" Winner

NACCE has named Carlene Cassidy, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation, as the inaugural winner of its Wayfinder Award. The award reflects the essence of what it means to lead with vision, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurship.