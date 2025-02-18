National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Names Inaugural "Wayfinder Award" Winner
The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), North America’s leading advocate for entrepreneurship education and programming for community and technical colleges, has named Carlene Cassidy, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation, as the inaugural winner of its Wayfinder Award.
The award reflects the essence of what it means to lead with vision, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurship. Cassidy’s remarkable achievements – as a founding NACCE member, a trailblazer in entrepreneurship at Anne Arundel Community College, and the driving force behind the impactful work of the Ratcliffe Foundation – have inspired countless individuals. Her mentorship and advocacy have not only strengthened NACCE’s mission but have also transformed lives through initiatives such as NACCE’s annual “Pitch for the Skilled Trades” and support of the SkillPointe pilot project.
“We take great pleasure in awarding this unique recognition to someone who has had the vision, foresight, and enthusiasm to encourage and invigorate those interested in pursuing innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Rebecca Corbin, president and CEO of NACCE. “Through her energy and constancy, she has impacted thousands of community college students and faculty in their academic and entrepreneurial pursuits. As a founding member of NACCE, she has been a strong and consistent supporter of the organization as it has flourished over the past two decades.”
Cassidy is known for her dedication to working with various programs to inspire innovation and small business creation, including the Ratcliffe Foundation’s “Pitch for the Skilled Trades” competition. Held annually at NACCE’s annual conference, the contest has granted over $750,000 to community and technical colleges since 2019. Through the program, 27 community colleges have participated, impacting nearly 1,900 students to date.
“I am deeply honored to receive the inaugural Wayfinder Award, which embodies the spirit of innovation, mentorship, and unwavering dedication to entrepreneurship,” said Cassidy. “From the early days of NACCE, to the transformative work we continue to champion through the Ratcliffe Foundation, my journey has always been about empowering individuals to turn their ideas into action. This award is a testament to the incredible collaborations and shared vision that drive us forward – strengthening communities, fostering job creation, and ensuring that entrepreneurship remains an accessible and powerful force for change.”
About Carlene Cassidy
Prior to joining the Ratcliffe Foundation, Cassidy was the founding director of the Anne Arundel Community College Entrepreneurial Studies Institute where she also served as a professor for 18 years. She spent more than a decade in corporate leadership roles, including partner and chief operating officer for a multimillion-dollar regional computer consulting firm. She also co-authored three management-related textbooks published by South-Western Cengage Learning. She earned a Master of Science degree from Johns Hopkins University in information systems and telecommunications and a Bachelor of Science degree in health services administration from Providence College.
About NACCE
NACCE is an organization of educators, administrators, presidents, and entrepreneurs focused on igniting entrepreneurship in their communities and on their campuses. NACCE has two main goals: to empower college leaders to approach the business of running a community college with an entrepreneurial mindset; and to grow the community college’s role in supporting job creation and entrepreneurs in their local ecosystems. Visit: www.nacce.com.
About the Ratcliffe Foundation
Based in Annapolis, Maryland, the Ratcliffe Foundation provides funds to colleges and other non-profit organizations that support job creation with a focus on filling gaps in the labor market through skilled trades training or entrepreneurship. The Ratcliffe Foundation strives to integrate its programs with the local communities through internships, apprenticeships, and local stakeholder involvement. Visit: www.ratcliffefoundation.com.
