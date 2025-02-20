William Pitt Sotheby's Facilitates $4M Sale of Prime Stamford Medical Office Building

William Pitt Sotheby's a leading real estate firm in Connecticut, has successfully brokered the sale of the medical office building located at 1290 Summer Street in Stamford for $4 million. This strategic transaction managed by Realtor Patricia Rattray underscores the firm's expertise in navigating complex real estate residential and commercial deals.