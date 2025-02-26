Jay Thomas Real Estate Team Provides 50% of Team's Commission as Rebate to Buyers of Newly Constructed Homes
Join Jay Thomas as he shares insights on buying, selling, and building lasting legacies in real estate. Discover expert tips, market trends, and strategies for success in this engaging conversation.
Houston, TX, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- When it comes to buying and selling homes in and around Houston, Jay Thomas Real Estate team has carved a niche for itself. With over 18 years of experience in the real estate industry, Jay Thomas and his team have been making the home buying and selling process smooth and stress-free for thousands of homeowners in Texas.
Born and raised in Houston, Jay’s passion for real estate is deeply rooted in his mission to simplify what is often an overwhelming process. “The home buying and selling journey can feel like a giant maze,” says Jay Thomas. “I want to make it as seamless as possible for my clients by handling every aspect with transparency, expertise, and a client-first approach.”
A Client-Centered Approach to Real Estate
Jay Thomas and his team specialize in a range of services designed to maximize savings and streamline the real estate process:
Rebate on Purchase – Buyers of newly constructed homes receive 50% of the team’s commission as a rebate, helping them save thousands at closing.
2% Listing Agent Service – Unlike traditional agents who charge 3% commission, Jay’s team offers full-service listings for just 2%, ensuring sellers keep more money in their pockets.
Cash Offer Service – Homeowners looking for a quick sale can benefit from an all-cash offer, eliminating the hassle of showings, repairs, and lengthy waiting periods.
Investor’s Agent Support – Jay Thomas Real Estate Team helps investors identify and close profitable real estate deals, whether for flips, rental properties, or long-term commercial ventures.
“Our mission is simple—helping clients buy and sell homes without unnecessary stress or costs,” Jay adds. “We put their needs first, ensuring they get the best deals and expert guidance at every step.”
Trusted by Hundreds of Homeowners
Over the past five years alone, Jay Thomas Real Estate Team has successfully closed over 1,330 transactions. Their unwavering commitment to excellence has made them a go-to name in the Houston real estate market.
“When you work with us, you’re not just hiring an agent—you’re partnering with a dedicated team that understands your needs, speaks your language, and ensures you get the best value for your investment,” says Jay.
About Jay Thomas Real Estate Team
The Jay Thomas Real Estate Team is one of the top-rated real estate groups in Texas, known for providing transparent, client-focused services. Whether you’re buying, selling, or investing- Jay and his team are committed to making your real estate experience smooth, successful, and stress-free.
Contact:
2925 Richmond Avenue
Houston, TX 77098
jay@buywithjaythomas.com
+1 832-889-5607
Born and raised in Houston, Jay’s passion for real estate is deeply rooted in his mission to simplify what is often an overwhelming process. “The home buying and selling journey can feel like a giant maze,” says Jay Thomas. “I want to make it as seamless as possible for my clients by handling every aspect with transparency, expertise, and a client-first approach.”
A Client-Centered Approach to Real Estate
Jay Thomas and his team specialize in a range of services designed to maximize savings and streamline the real estate process:
Rebate on Purchase – Buyers of newly constructed homes receive 50% of the team’s commission as a rebate, helping them save thousands at closing.
2% Listing Agent Service – Unlike traditional agents who charge 3% commission, Jay’s team offers full-service listings for just 2%, ensuring sellers keep more money in their pockets.
Cash Offer Service – Homeowners looking for a quick sale can benefit from an all-cash offer, eliminating the hassle of showings, repairs, and lengthy waiting periods.
Investor’s Agent Support – Jay Thomas Real Estate Team helps investors identify and close profitable real estate deals, whether for flips, rental properties, or long-term commercial ventures.
“Our mission is simple—helping clients buy and sell homes without unnecessary stress or costs,” Jay adds. “We put their needs first, ensuring they get the best deals and expert guidance at every step.”
Trusted by Hundreds of Homeowners
Over the past five years alone, Jay Thomas Real Estate Team has successfully closed over 1,330 transactions. Their unwavering commitment to excellence has made them a go-to name in the Houston real estate market.
“When you work with us, you’re not just hiring an agent—you’re partnering with a dedicated team that understands your needs, speaks your language, and ensures you get the best value for your investment,” says Jay.
About Jay Thomas Real Estate Team
The Jay Thomas Real Estate Team is one of the top-rated real estate groups in Texas, known for providing transparent, client-focused services. Whether you’re buying, selling, or investing- Jay and his team are committed to making your real estate experience smooth, successful, and stress-free.
Contact:
2925 Richmond Avenue
Houston, TX 77098
jay@buywithjaythomas.com
+1 832-889-5607
Contact
Jay Thomas REALTORContact
Jay Thomas
832-889-5607
https://www.householdrebate.com/
Jay Thomas
832-889-5607
https://www.householdrebate.com/
Categories