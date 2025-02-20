Lanex Manufacturing Acquires METALOQ Patented Steel Structure Prefabrication Technology
Windsor, Ontario, Canada, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lanex Manufacturing Inc., a leader in precision machining and fabrication solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of METALOQ's patented steel structure prefabrication technology. This strategic move positions Lanex to offer innovative, non-combustible, sustainable, and cost-effective building solutions in the offsite construction industry.
About METALOQ
METALOQ has developed an innovative hybrid structural frame system for pre-engineered volumetric modular construction, capable of supporting buildings up to 10 stories. Their kit frames are designed for rapid assembly, requiring only a small crew, a flat floor, and hand tools. This system is ideal for enterprises of any scale, from startups to large established modular builders. (metaloq.com)
About Lanex Manufacturing
Founded in 1988, Lanex Manufacturing Inc. specializes in precision machining, fabrication, assembly, and cold-forming steel. With a diverse range of services, including stamping, tube fabrication, and wire forming, Lanex serves various industries, including automotive and modular construction. The company holds Canadian Welding Bureau (CWB) certification, ensuring the highest standards in welding quality, and is a certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE), supporting diversity and inclusion. (lanexmfg.com)
Strategic Acquisition
Recognizing the growing demand for efficient and sustainable construction methods, Lanex identified METALOQ's technology as a perfect fit for its capabilities. The acquisition enables Lanex to mass-produce METALOQ's frame components and supply them in a configuration akin to automotive kits, streamlining the construction process and reducing assembly time.
Key Benefits of METALOQ Technology
Non-Combustible and Sustainable: The technology utilizes cold-formed steel, ensuring durability and fire resistance.
Rapid Assembly: Frames can be assembled in a fraction of the time compared to conventional methods, accelerating project timelines.
Cost-Competitive: The efficient manufacturing process allows for competitive pricing, making it accessible for various construction projects.
Centralized Supply Configuration: The kit-based system facilitates rapid scaling through a centralized source of supply, ensuring consistency and quality.
Opportunities for Sub-Licensing and Self-Production
As part of their commitment to broadening the reach of METALOQ's innovative technology, Lanex Manufacturing is open to discussing the possibility of offering sublicenses for self-production to potential "good fit" partners. Lanex recognizes the potential for strategic partnerships and is eager to explore collaborations that can bring this technology to new markets and foster widespread adoption. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to Lanex to explore opportunities for sublicensing and self-production agreements.
Looking Ahead
Lanex Manufacturing is committed to leveraging METALOQ's technology to drive progress in the modular construction industry. By integrating this advanced system into their production processes, Lanex aims to provide clients with high-quality, sustainable, and cost-effective building solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern construction.
For more information about Lanex Manufacturing and their services, please visit www.lanexmfg.com.
Media Contact:
Brendan Lane
Lanex Manufacturing Inc.
Phone: (519) 737-1088
Email: sales@lanexmfg.com
Website: www.lanexmfg.com
For more information about METALOQ's technology, please visit www.metaloq.com.
Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell securities.
