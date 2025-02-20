ABA Technologies Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™
Melbourne, FL, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ABA Technologies, Inc. is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the first year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at ABA Technologies, Inc. This year, 83% of employees said it’s a Great Place To Work—26 points higher than the average U.S. company.
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. She stated, “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that ABA Technologies, Inc. stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
"ABA Technologies Inc. has always been a very special place to work, and this certification confirms our company’s commitment to a positive employee experience, where how we engage with each other is as important as the results we achieve,” said Corey L. Robertson, Academic Program Senior Support Manager and Employee Experience Committee Chair. "I am very proud of the steps our employees have taken to provide input and feedback on how to make our company a truly great place to work and the continued support from executive leadership in our efforts."
This year, they created an Early Career Resource Group to support their early career employees. Their company prides themselves in creating a supportive environment that promotes growth.
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
About ABA Technologies, Inc.
Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, ABA Technologies, Inc. is a pioneer in instructional technology and curriculum development. We disseminate the science and applications of behavior analysis through online learning, embedding learning systems that improve positive results for organizations and their employees. Our product and service lines are broad, addressing clinical practice for those seeking behavior-analytic certification, safety leadership practices, business strategies in achieving results, and more. We serve educators, psychologists, allied health providers, counselors, and business leaders in corporations, universities, health care, and other settings around the world.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience—specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to receive Great Place To Work Certification.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. She stated, “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that ABA Technologies, Inc. stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
"ABA Technologies Inc. has always been a very special place to work, and this certification confirms our company’s commitment to a positive employee experience, where how we engage with each other is as important as the results we achieve,” said Corey L. Robertson, Academic Program Senior Support Manager and Employee Experience Committee Chair. "I am very proud of the steps our employees have taken to provide input and feedback on how to make our company a truly great place to work and the continued support from executive leadership in our efforts."
This year, they created an Early Career Resource Group to support their early career employees. Their company prides themselves in creating a supportive environment that promotes growth.
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
About ABA Technologies, Inc.
Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, ABA Technologies, Inc. is a pioneer in instructional technology and curriculum development. We disseminate the science and applications of behavior analysis through online learning, embedding learning systems that improve positive results for organizations and their employees. Our product and service lines are broad, addressing clinical practice for those seeking behavior-analytic certification, safety leadership practices, business strategies in achieving results, and more. We serve educators, psychologists, allied health providers, counselors, and business leaders in corporations, universities, health care, and other settings around the world.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience—specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to receive Great Place To Work Certification.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.
Contact
ABA Technologies, Inc.Contact
Adele Hall
321-222-6822
https://abatechnologies.com
info@abatechnologies.com
Adele Hall
321-222-6822
https://abatechnologies.com
info@abatechnologies.com
Categories