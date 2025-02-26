Who is Giacomo Bruno: the Father of eBooks in Italy
Giacomo Bruno, born in Rome in 1977, is an electronic engineer who has been dubbed by the press as "the father of eBooks" for bringing eBooks to Italy in 2002 with Bruno Editore. He is the author of 34 bestselling books on personal growth and the publisher of over 1,100 books on personal and professional development, which have helped more than 2.5 million Italians.
Milano, Italy, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- According to recent research by Giacomo Bruno, the eBook market is experiencing significant growth. While print books continue to generate higher revenue, eBooks lead in units sold, with 1.1 billion copies compared to 767 million physical books. Unofficial estimates suggest that total digital book downloads, including free titles, are approaching 2 billion units.
Who is Giacomo Bruno? Born in Rome in 1977, he is an electronic engineer who has been dubbed by the press as "the father of ebooks" for bringing ebooks to Italy in 2002 with Bruno Editore. He is the author of 34 bestselling books on personal growth and the publisher of over 1,100 books on personal and professional development, which have helped more than 2.5 million Italians.
From a young age he showed a keen aptitude for technology and information technology, a passion that led him to graduate in Electronic Engineering. At the age of 20, the purchase of his first computer and the arrival of the Internet mark a turning point: he begins to create successful websites, including TrucchiOrg, a portal dedicated to video games that quickly becomes a point of reference in Italy, and Gsmpoint, specializing in ringtones for Nokia cell phones. These experiences allowed him to develop an entrepreneurial mindset and to understand the potential of the web.
In 2001, the discovery of his mother's illness is a blow to Giacomo. This event prompts him to seek answers in the world of education and personal growth, a passion he had been cultivating for some time. Reading Anthony Robbins' "Notes from a Friend" opens new horizons for him and brings him closer to the world of publishing. He decides to publish a book, but faces resistance from traditional publishers. Some make him understand that, without an already established name, there is no hope; others offer to publish in exchange for waiving royalties; still others ask him for 10,000 euros without any guarantee of promotion.
Convinced that the future of publishing is digital, he founded Bruno Editore with his wife Viviana Grunert in 2002, specializing in ebook publishing. His intuition proved successful: Bruno Editore became the first Italian publishing house to focus on ebooks, anticipating the digital boom by years.
Contribution to digital publishing: a visionary pioneer.
Giacomo Bruno is considered the "father of ebooks" in Italy. His Bruno Editore introduced and popularized ebooks in our country when they were still a novelty, helping to create a market and train a new generation of digital readers. Bruno Editore has published more than 1,100 books, by authors, entrepreneurs and freelancers who have increased their wealth thanks to the book.
The choice to specialize in educational ebooks, particularly in the areas of personal, professional and financial growth, proves strategic. Bruno Editore creates a community of passionate readers and authors, offering quality content at affordable prices.
Bruno Editore's business model is based on an innovative idea: the book as a marketing tool. Bruno helps entrepreneurs and freelancers write and publish ebooks to promote their business, create authority and reach new customers. To achieve this goal, he developed the "Bestseller Protocol," a method of publishing 52 bestselling books on Amazon per year. A key element of this method is the "Book Funnel" strategy of creating a sales path from a free ebook to paid products or services.
Despite initial difficulties and a boycott by traditional publishers, Giacomo Bruno never gave up on his project. His perseverance and vision helped change the landscape of Italian publishing, paving the way for digital and providing new opportunities for thousands of authors.
Works: Giacomo Bruno's 34 books under the banner of education
Giacomo Bruno, the father of ebooks, is the author of 34 books, all of which have become bestsellers on Amazon. His works range from personal growth to professional training, from marketing to digital publishing, offering readers concrete tools to improve their lives and achieve success.
Here is a list of the 34 books by Giacomo Bruno, with date of publication:
N.34. "Hai Mai Cercato il Tuo Nome su Google?" 2024
N.33. "La Nuova Economia Delle Relazioni," 2024
N.32. "Scrivi Il Tuo Viaggio Dell'Eroe," 2023
N.31. "Numero1 con ChatGPT," 2023
N.30. "4 Ore Per Vendere," 2023
N.29. "Book Funnel," 2022
N.28. "Personal Brand 3X," 2022
N.27. "Bestseller Amazon," 2020
N.26. "Rally Trading," 2018
N.25. "Scrittura Veloce 3x," 2017
N.24. "Marketing Formativo," 2016
N.23. "Rendite da Aziende," 2015
N.22. "Rendite da Immobili," 2014
N.21. "Formatore Coach," 2013
N.20. "Il Negoziatore," 2012
N.19. "Dieta Veloce 3X," 2011
N.18. "Lettura Veloce per Bambini," 2011
N.17. "PNL Segreta," 2010
N.16. "Ipnosi Segreta," 2010
N.15. "Peak State," 2009
N.14. "La Mappa Non è il Territorio," 2009
N.13. "Posiziona Il Tuo Brand," 2008
N.12. "La Nuova Legge di Attrazione," 2008
N.11. "The Sign," 2007
N.10. "Coach 360," 2007
N.9. "Fare Soldi Online con Blog e Minisiti," 2006
N.8. "Fare Soldi Online con Google," 2006
N.7. "Fare Soldi Online con eBay," 2005
N.6. "Fare Soldi Online in 7 Giorni," 2005
N.5. "Smettere di Fumare," 2004
N.4. "Dieta 5-Sensi," 2004
N.3. "Investire in Borsa," 2003
N.2. "Lettura Veloce 3X," 2003
N.1. "Seduzione," 2002
Recurring themes and writing style
An analysis of Giacomo Bruno's books reveals his passion for training and personal growth, with a focus on how to achieve success in the digital world. His books offer practical advice and concrete strategies for improving your skills, developing your business, and achieving your goals.
Personal growth: Many works focus on developing self-esteem, managing emotions and reaching one's potential. Bruno explores topics such as NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming), hypnosis, speed reading and memory techniques, offering readers tools to improve their lives and achieve a state of well-being.
Professional Success: Bruno offers strategies for improving one's communication and negotiation skills, developing leadership, and achieving business goals. His books cover topics such as marketing, selling, personal branding, and effective writing, providing readers with practical and immediately applicable advice.
Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Bruno encourages readers to think outside the box, take advantage of digital opportunities and create their own business. His books offer guidance for those who want to make money online, invest in the stock market, create automatic annuities and use eBooks as a marketing tool.
Bruno's writing style is characterized by:
- Clarity and simplicity: He uses language that is accessible to all, avoiding technicalities and complex terms.
- Concreteness and pragmatism: He offers readers practical tools and strategies that are immediately applicable in everyday life.
- Direct and engaging approach: It addresses the reader in an informal way, creating a sense of closeness and sharing.
Current Activities: Editor, Author and Trainer
Giacomo Bruno continues, together with his wife Viviana Grunert, to lead Bruno Editore, which is now an established player in the digital publishing market.
Having to say who Giacomo Bruno is, he can also be called a prolific author and a successful trainer. He gives courses and Workshops for aspiring authors and entrepreneurs, such as the "Number1™ Workshop," which teaches how to become a bestselling author on Amazon. In his 2-day Workshop, he shares 20 years of experience on how to design a successful book, launch it on Amazon, and create an automated sales system.
His outreach also comes through his role as editor of "Magia Marketing" a weekly Zoom series on AI, Marketing, Publishing and Sales. In an ever-evolving world where artificial intelligence, publishing and marketing are increasingly intertwined, the dissemination of accurate and up-to-date information is critical.
The weekly Zooms led by Giacomo Bruno offer a unique opportunity for professionals, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts to stay abreast of the latest industry news and trends. These online meetings provide a space for discussion and learning, where they delve into crucial topics such as the use of artificial intelligence in marketing and publishing, personal branding strategies, effective writing techniques, and the new frontiers of digital business.
Attending these weekly Zooms free of charge allows you to gain valuable knowledge, engage with industry experts, and connect with a community of professionals and entrepreneurs who share the same passion for innovation and growth.
Giacomo Bruno: Controversies, Doubts and Questions
Giacomo Bruno is a figure that arouses curiosity and questions. Behind his success as a young innovator lies controversy? Certainly doubts and questions that deserve a closer look.
His "educational marketing"-using books to build authority-is brilliant, but not everyone applauds it: some wonder if it turns publishing into a pure commercial tool, raising doubts about the depth of content versus its promotional function.
Helping authors become Amazon bestsellers in record time? A brilliant strategy that democratizes success, making the dream of publishing accessible to many. Sure, some may turn their noses up at it, but these criticisms often stem from envy of a successful young person who has always dared to go beyond traditional boundaries.
With a blog that attracts millions of visitors and a 150,000-reader newsletter, Bruno demonstrates an uncanny ability to connect with his audience, offering content ranging from wellness to leadership. His prolificacy-hundreds of published titles-is not a flaw, but a sign of tireless dedication, while his clash with traditional publishing, which he describes as a "battle" against the paper giants, reveals the courage of one who challenges the status quo for a greater ideal.
Giacomo Bruno is an admirable visionary, a symbol of resilience and creativity, an innovator who has left an indelible mark on the Italian digital landscape. No shadow or controversy, personal or legal, touches him, and doubts often fade in the face of his impact: he democratized education and inspired a generation. The questions about him? Perhaps they are just a reflection of curiosity about a man whose boldness and creativity continue to divide and fascinate.
Future goals: to reach 10 million Italians
Giacomo Bruno has an ambitious goal: to reach 10 million Italians with his books and education. In a country where few people read, this is a tough challenge, but Bruno is convinced he can meet it through the quality of his content, constant innovation, and his ability to engage his audience. To achieve this goal, he aims to train at least 1,000 new bestselling authors each year.
Impact and recognition: a leader in the world of digital publishing
Giacomo Bruno has had a significant impact on the world of publishing and education in Italy. He has helped spread digital culture, democratize access to knowledge, and create new opportunities for authors and entrepreneurs. His blog and the Bruno Editore website are followed by millions of visitors each year.
His work has been recognized by major media, which called him "the father of eBooks in Italy." He has been a guest on television and radio programs, and his works have been reviewed by numerous newspapers.
Who is Giacomo Bruno: an example of success in the digital age
Giacomo Bruno is a visionary entrepreneur who has seized the opportunities offered by digital, turning his passion for publishing into a successful business. His story is an example of how innovation, dedication and the ability to adapt to market changes can lead to extraordinary results.
As a pioneer of eBooks in Italy, he helped democratize access to knowledge and create new opportunities for authors. His idea of the "book as business card" revolutionized the way professionals and entrepreneurs promote themselves and reach new clients.
His commitment to the world of education and his goal of reaching an ever-widening audience make him a reference point for those who want to improve their lives and achieve success in the digital age.
Official Biography
Giacomo Bruno, born in Rome, class of 1977, an electrical engineer, was named "the father of eBooks" by the press for bringing eBooks to Italy in 2002 with Bruno Editore. He is Author of 34 Bestsellers on personal growth and Publisher of more than 1,100 books on the topics of personal and professional development, which have helped more than 2,500,000 Italians. He is considered the most expert in Artificial Intelligence applied to Publishing and is the best known Italian "book influencer". He is followed by TV, TG and the national press. He helps Entrepreneurs and Professionals build Authoritativeness, Visibility and Turnover by writing a Book with their Professional Story. Info at: https://www.brunoeditore.it
Who is Giacomo Bruno? Born in Rome in 1977, he is an electronic engineer who has been dubbed by the press as "the father of ebooks" for bringing ebooks to Italy in 2002 with Bruno Editore. He is the author of 34 bestselling books on personal growth and the publisher of over 1,100 books on personal and professional development, which have helped more than 2.5 million Italians.
From a young age he showed a keen aptitude for technology and information technology, a passion that led him to graduate in Electronic Engineering. At the age of 20, the purchase of his first computer and the arrival of the Internet mark a turning point: he begins to create successful websites, including TrucchiOrg, a portal dedicated to video games that quickly becomes a point of reference in Italy, and Gsmpoint, specializing in ringtones for Nokia cell phones. These experiences allowed him to develop an entrepreneurial mindset and to understand the potential of the web.
In 2001, the discovery of his mother's illness is a blow to Giacomo. This event prompts him to seek answers in the world of education and personal growth, a passion he had been cultivating for some time. Reading Anthony Robbins' "Notes from a Friend" opens new horizons for him and brings him closer to the world of publishing. He decides to publish a book, but faces resistance from traditional publishers. Some make him understand that, without an already established name, there is no hope; others offer to publish in exchange for waiving royalties; still others ask him for 10,000 euros without any guarantee of promotion.
Convinced that the future of publishing is digital, he founded Bruno Editore with his wife Viviana Grunert in 2002, specializing in ebook publishing. His intuition proved successful: Bruno Editore became the first Italian publishing house to focus on ebooks, anticipating the digital boom by years.
Contribution to digital publishing: a visionary pioneer.
Giacomo Bruno is considered the "father of ebooks" in Italy. His Bruno Editore introduced and popularized ebooks in our country when they were still a novelty, helping to create a market and train a new generation of digital readers. Bruno Editore has published more than 1,100 books, by authors, entrepreneurs and freelancers who have increased their wealth thanks to the book.
The choice to specialize in educational ebooks, particularly in the areas of personal, professional and financial growth, proves strategic. Bruno Editore creates a community of passionate readers and authors, offering quality content at affordable prices.
Bruno Editore's business model is based on an innovative idea: the book as a marketing tool. Bruno helps entrepreneurs and freelancers write and publish ebooks to promote their business, create authority and reach new customers. To achieve this goal, he developed the "Bestseller Protocol," a method of publishing 52 bestselling books on Amazon per year. A key element of this method is the "Book Funnel" strategy of creating a sales path from a free ebook to paid products or services.
Despite initial difficulties and a boycott by traditional publishers, Giacomo Bruno never gave up on his project. His perseverance and vision helped change the landscape of Italian publishing, paving the way for digital and providing new opportunities for thousands of authors.
Works: Giacomo Bruno's 34 books under the banner of education
Giacomo Bruno, the father of ebooks, is the author of 34 books, all of which have become bestsellers on Amazon. His works range from personal growth to professional training, from marketing to digital publishing, offering readers concrete tools to improve their lives and achieve success.
Here is a list of the 34 books by Giacomo Bruno, with date of publication:
N.34. "Hai Mai Cercato il Tuo Nome su Google?" 2024
N.33. "La Nuova Economia Delle Relazioni," 2024
N.32. "Scrivi Il Tuo Viaggio Dell'Eroe," 2023
N.31. "Numero1 con ChatGPT," 2023
N.30. "4 Ore Per Vendere," 2023
N.29. "Book Funnel," 2022
N.28. "Personal Brand 3X," 2022
N.27. "Bestseller Amazon," 2020
N.26. "Rally Trading," 2018
N.25. "Scrittura Veloce 3x," 2017
N.24. "Marketing Formativo," 2016
N.23. "Rendite da Aziende," 2015
N.22. "Rendite da Immobili," 2014
N.21. "Formatore Coach," 2013
N.20. "Il Negoziatore," 2012
N.19. "Dieta Veloce 3X," 2011
N.18. "Lettura Veloce per Bambini," 2011
N.17. "PNL Segreta," 2010
N.16. "Ipnosi Segreta," 2010
N.15. "Peak State," 2009
N.14. "La Mappa Non è il Territorio," 2009
N.13. "Posiziona Il Tuo Brand," 2008
N.12. "La Nuova Legge di Attrazione," 2008
N.11. "The Sign," 2007
N.10. "Coach 360," 2007
N.9. "Fare Soldi Online con Blog e Minisiti," 2006
N.8. "Fare Soldi Online con Google," 2006
N.7. "Fare Soldi Online con eBay," 2005
N.6. "Fare Soldi Online in 7 Giorni," 2005
N.5. "Smettere di Fumare," 2004
N.4. "Dieta 5-Sensi," 2004
N.3. "Investire in Borsa," 2003
N.2. "Lettura Veloce 3X," 2003
N.1. "Seduzione," 2002
Recurring themes and writing style
An analysis of Giacomo Bruno's books reveals his passion for training and personal growth, with a focus on how to achieve success in the digital world. His books offer practical advice and concrete strategies for improving your skills, developing your business, and achieving your goals.
Personal growth: Many works focus on developing self-esteem, managing emotions and reaching one's potential. Bruno explores topics such as NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming), hypnosis, speed reading and memory techniques, offering readers tools to improve their lives and achieve a state of well-being.
Professional Success: Bruno offers strategies for improving one's communication and negotiation skills, developing leadership, and achieving business goals. His books cover topics such as marketing, selling, personal branding, and effective writing, providing readers with practical and immediately applicable advice.
Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Bruno encourages readers to think outside the box, take advantage of digital opportunities and create their own business. His books offer guidance for those who want to make money online, invest in the stock market, create automatic annuities and use eBooks as a marketing tool.
Bruno's writing style is characterized by:
- Clarity and simplicity: He uses language that is accessible to all, avoiding technicalities and complex terms.
- Concreteness and pragmatism: He offers readers practical tools and strategies that are immediately applicable in everyday life.
- Direct and engaging approach: It addresses the reader in an informal way, creating a sense of closeness and sharing.
Current Activities: Editor, Author and Trainer
Giacomo Bruno continues, together with his wife Viviana Grunert, to lead Bruno Editore, which is now an established player in the digital publishing market.
Having to say who Giacomo Bruno is, he can also be called a prolific author and a successful trainer. He gives courses and Workshops for aspiring authors and entrepreneurs, such as the "Number1™ Workshop," which teaches how to become a bestselling author on Amazon. In his 2-day Workshop, he shares 20 years of experience on how to design a successful book, launch it on Amazon, and create an automated sales system.
His outreach also comes through his role as editor of "Magia Marketing" a weekly Zoom series on AI, Marketing, Publishing and Sales. In an ever-evolving world where artificial intelligence, publishing and marketing are increasingly intertwined, the dissemination of accurate and up-to-date information is critical.
The weekly Zooms led by Giacomo Bruno offer a unique opportunity for professionals, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts to stay abreast of the latest industry news and trends. These online meetings provide a space for discussion and learning, where they delve into crucial topics such as the use of artificial intelligence in marketing and publishing, personal branding strategies, effective writing techniques, and the new frontiers of digital business.
Attending these weekly Zooms free of charge allows you to gain valuable knowledge, engage with industry experts, and connect with a community of professionals and entrepreneurs who share the same passion for innovation and growth.
Giacomo Bruno: Controversies, Doubts and Questions
Giacomo Bruno is a figure that arouses curiosity and questions. Behind his success as a young innovator lies controversy? Certainly doubts and questions that deserve a closer look.
His "educational marketing"-using books to build authority-is brilliant, but not everyone applauds it: some wonder if it turns publishing into a pure commercial tool, raising doubts about the depth of content versus its promotional function.
Helping authors become Amazon bestsellers in record time? A brilliant strategy that democratizes success, making the dream of publishing accessible to many. Sure, some may turn their noses up at it, but these criticisms often stem from envy of a successful young person who has always dared to go beyond traditional boundaries.
With a blog that attracts millions of visitors and a 150,000-reader newsletter, Bruno demonstrates an uncanny ability to connect with his audience, offering content ranging from wellness to leadership. His prolificacy-hundreds of published titles-is not a flaw, but a sign of tireless dedication, while his clash with traditional publishing, which he describes as a "battle" against the paper giants, reveals the courage of one who challenges the status quo for a greater ideal.
Giacomo Bruno is an admirable visionary, a symbol of resilience and creativity, an innovator who has left an indelible mark on the Italian digital landscape. No shadow or controversy, personal or legal, touches him, and doubts often fade in the face of his impact: he democratized education and inspired a generation. The questions about him? Perhaps they are just a reflection of curiosity about a man whose boldness and creativity continue to divide and fascinate.
Future goals: to reach 10 million Italians
Giacomo Bruno has an ambitious goal: to reach 10 million Italians with his books and education. In a country where few people read, this is a tough challenge, but Bruno is convinced he can meet it through the quality of his content, constant innovation, and his ability to engage his audience. To achieve this goal, he aims to train at least 1,000 new bestselling authors each year.
Impact and recognition: a leader in the world of digital publishing
Giacomo Bruno has had a significant impact on the world of publishing and education in Italy. He has helped spread digital culture, democratize access to knowledge, and create new opportunities for authors and entrepreneurs. His blog and the Bruno Editore website are followed by millions of visitors each year.
His work has been recognized by major media, which called him "the father of eBooks in Italy." He has been a guest on television and radio programs, and his works have been reviewed by numerous newspapers.
Who is Giacomo Bruno: an example of success in the digital age
Giacomo Bruno is a visionary entrepreneur who has seized the opportunities offered by digital, turning his passion for publishing into a successful business. His story is an example of how innovation, dedication and the ability to adapt to market changes can lead to extraordinary results.
As a pioneer of eBooks in Italy, he helped democratize access to knowledge and create new opportunities for authors. His idea of the "book as business card" revolutionized the way professionals and entrepreneurs promote themselves and reach new clients.
His commitment to the world of education and his goal of reaching an ever-widening audience make him a reference point for those who want to improve their lives and achieve success in the digital age.
Official Biography
Giacomo Bruno, born in Rome, class of 1977, an electrical engineer, was named "the father of eBooks" by the press for bringing eBooks to Italy in 2002 with Bruno Editore. He is Author of 34 Bestsellers on personal growth and Publisher of more than 1,100 books on the topics of personal and professional development, which have helped more than 2,500,000 Italians. He is considered the most expert in Artificial Intelligence applied to Publishing and is the best known Italian "book influencer". He is followed by TV, TG and the national press. He helps Entrepreneurs and Professionals build Authoritativeness, Visibility and Turnover by writing a Book with their Professional Story. Info at: https://www.brunoeditore.it
Contact
Bruno EditoreContact
https://www.brunoeditore.it
https://www.brunoeditore.it
Categories