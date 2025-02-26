Who is Giacomo Bruno: the Father of eBooks in Italy

Giacomo Bruno, born in Rome in 1977, is an electronic engineer who has been dubbed by the press as "the father of eBooks" for bringing eBooks to Italy in 2002 with Bruno Editore. He is the author of 34 bestselling books on personal growth and the publisher of over 1,100 books on personal and professional development, which have helped more than 2.5 million Italians.