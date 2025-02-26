Author Crystal Wright Adams's New Audiobook, "Perversion of Love," is Designed to Help Listeners Understand How Their Love Language May be Used Against Them

Recent audiobook release “Perversion of Love: Understanding the Enemy's Attack on Your Love Language” from Audiobook Network author Crystal Wright Adams is a comprehensive guide exploring how one’s love language can be used and manipulated in order to keep one from fulfilling their Christian mission of spreading God’s word.