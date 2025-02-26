Author Crystal Wright Adams's New Audiobook, "Perversion of Love," is Designed to Help Listeners Understand How Their Love Language May be Used Against Them
Recent audiobook release “Perversion of Love: Understanding the Enemy's Attack on Your Love Language” from Audiobook Network author Crystal Wright Adams is a comprehensive guide exploring how one’s love language can be used and manipulated in order to keep one from fulfilling their Christian mission of spreading God’s word.
San Antonio, TX, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Crystal Wright Adams has completed her new audiobook, “Perversion of Love: Understanding the Enemy's Attack on Your Love Language”: an eye-opening look at the ways in which one’s love language can be corrupted by the enemy, closing them off from continuing God’s plan for them as Christians to spread his love and message of salvation to others.
“‘Perversion of Love’ aims to explore the reasons why we as Christians may struggle to love ourselves and others through the lens of what Dr. Gary Chapman defined, and what has been accepted by popular culture, as the five love languages,” writes Adams. “Christians have been given a Great Commission which is to spread the Gospel and make disciples. The method by which we fulfill this commission is the greatest commandment-to love God and love our neighbors as ourselves. God created us to love, but we have an enemy whose goal is to destroy everything that God created, and his favorite method of destruction is perversion-the distortion, corruption, or alteration of a thing from its original course or design. So it makes sense that our enemy would seek to pervert the way we love ourselves and others in his attempt to stop the spread of the Gospel.
“So how does this perversion take place? I believe the enemy attacks us through our primary love language(s) and uses our very own parents as unwitting (and sometimes witting) participants to carry out his plan. Since we all receive love differently, the enemy will attack us in different ways, but there are some common tactics he uses depending on our love language. If we can learn to recognize the enemy's tactics for what they were/are, we can start the process of breaking the cycle of perversion in our lives and the generations to come. In doing so, we can learn to fully love God, ourselves, and others, and we will fulfill the purpose for which we were designed.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Crystal Wright Adams’s new audiobook will help listeners gain the knowledge they require to recognize those working for the enemy to corrupt their love, allowing them to take action to protect themselves from such perversion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Perversion of Love: Understanding the Enemy's Attack on Your Love Language” by Crystal Wright Adams through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
