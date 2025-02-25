River Valley Smile Center Completes Annual Mission Trip to Jamaica, Providing Hundreds of Smiles
Fort Smith, AR, February 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The team at River Valley Smile Center has returned from their annual mission trip to Jamaica, where they provided essential dental care to those in need. This year’s trip marked the 24th visit for Dr. Charles Liggett, who has dedicated years to serving the local community through dental extractions, denture fittings, and cleanings.
During the trip, Dr. Liggett performed hundreds of extractions, while the team crafted nearly 100 dentures, restoring confidence and functionality for many patients. Additionally, the hygienists worked tirelessly, providing numerous cleanings to improve oral health and prevent future issues.
"This trip is always special to me," said Dr. Charles Liggett. "I love the people, the culture, and the food. It’s an incredible experience to give back and see the impact of our work firsthand. I can’t wait until next year!"
River Valley Smile Center remains committed to providing compassionate care both locally and abroad, ensuring that everyone—no matter their circumstances—has access to quality dental treatment.
For more information about River Valley Smile Center or to schedule an appointment, visit www.rivervalleysmiles.com.
River Valley Smile Center is a leading dental practice located in Fort Smith. With a commitment to excellence, the center provides a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, and more. The experienced team at River Valley Smile Center is dedicated to delivering exceptional patient care and promoting oral health within the community.
Dr. Charles Liggett
479-646-0706
https://rivervalleysmiles.com
