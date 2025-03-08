Celebrate International Woman’s Day with the Release of "Vengeance In Flames," by Viktoria Nikola
Sacramento, CA, March 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On this International Woman's Day, fiery retribution lives within the legend retelling of an epic Slavic queen, Olga of Kyiv.
"Vengeance In Flames" is a historical fantasy featuring the first female ruler of Kyvian Rus. Available now on Amazon Kindle and Paperback.
Celebrate March 8, International Woman’s Day, with one of the most exciting historical fantasies this spring about the first female ruler of Kyivan Rus (a medieval Slavic kingdom).
Vengeance In Flames brings to life Olga of Kyiv and her epic revenge on the neighboring Slavic tribe that killed her husband, the ruler of Kyivan Rus. With this fated event, Olga becomes a widow, a single mother, and one of the most brutal war Queens the world has ever known. This legend-retelling not only celebrates everything a woman is and can be, especially when pushed to the brink, it reveals the tumultuous journey women in power have faced for centuries. The loyalties and betrayals. The victories and losses. The doubt and faith of those they lead and ultimately of themselves.
The release of Vengeance In Flames on March 8 is uniquely special since the holiday itself originated in the Soviet Union. A country that was composed of the very nations from which Kyivan Rus came: Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus. Olga of Kyiv is a beloved historical figure in each one of these countries. Though more broadly, Olga of Kyiv is revered as a saint for anyone in the Catholic and the Orthodox faiths since she became the first Kyivan Rus royal to convert to Christianity.
“March 8 was one of those amazing holidays that united everyone,” says author Viktoria Nikola, a refugee from the Soviet Union. “No matter what your background was, whether you were rich or poor, atheist or religious, or of different political beliefs, you always enjoyed the lovely day that commemorated every woman in your life. I will forever cherish these memories, and I’m absolutely ecstatic that my novel can be part of this March 8 magic.”
For Viktoria, writing is an escape from her day job in medicine, specifically acupuncture. Her passion is to increase Slavic representation in books from a non-stereotypical lens. Aside from novels, Viktoria writes poetry. She was even commissioned by the composer Michael Kimbell to write a poem which he used in his piece that he composed for San Francisco’s Golden Gate Symphony.
Fans of the TV show Vikings and readers who enjoyed Bernard Cornwell’s books (now made into the hit show The Last Kingdom) will love this fiery adventure, filled with medieval court intrigue, a touch of romance, a speckle of magic and a whole lot of female rage, from revenge to redemption.
Contact:
Viktoria Nikola
authorviktorianicola@gmail.com
Twitter/X: @ViktoriaNNK
TikTok: ViktoriaNNK
"Vengeance In Flames" is a historical fantasy featuring the first female ruler of Kyvian Rus. Available now on Amazon Kindle and Paperback.
Celebrate March 8, International Woman’s Day, with one of the most exciting historical fantasies this spring about the first female ruler of Kyivan Rus (a medieval Slavic kingdom).
Vengeance In Flames brings to life Olga of Kyiv and her epic revenge on the neighboring Slavic tribe that killed her husband, the ruler of Kyivan Rus. With this fated event, Olga becomes a widow, a single mother, and one of the most brutal war Queens the world has ever known. This legend-retelling not only celebrates everything a woman is and can be, especially when pushed to the brink, it reveals the tumultuous journey women in power have faced for centuries. The loyalties and betrayals. The victories and losses. The doubt and faith of those they lead and ultimately of themselves.
The release of Vengeance In Flames on March 8 is uniquely special since the holiday itself originated in the Soviet Union. A country that was composed of the very nations from which Kyivan Rus came: Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus. Olga of Kyiv is a beloved historical figure in each one of these countries. Though more broadly, Olga of Kyiv is revered as a saint for anyone in the Catholic and the Orthodox faiths since she became the first Kyivan Rus royal to convert to Christianity.
“March 8 was one of those amazing holidays that united everyone,” says author Viktoria Nikola, a refugee from the Soviet Union. “No matter what your background was, whether you were rich or poor, atheist or religious, or of different political beliefs, you always enjoyed the lovely day that commemorated every woman in your life. I will forever cherish these memories, and I’m absolutely ecstatic that my novel can be part of this March 8 magic.”
For Viktoria, writing is an escape from her day job in medicine, specifically acupuncture. Her passion is to increase Slavic representation in books from a non-stereotypical lens. Aside from novels, Viktoria writes poetry. She was even commissioned by the composer Michael Kimbell to write a poem which he used in his piece that he composed for San Francisco’s Golden Gate Symphony.
Fans of the TV show Vikings and readers who enjoyed Bernard Cornwell’s books (now made into the hit show The Last Kingdom) will love this fiery adventure, filled with medieval court intrigue, a touch of romance, a speckle of magic and a whole lot of female rage, from revenge to redemption.
Contact:
Viktoria Nikola
authorviktorianicola@gmail.com
Twitter/X: @ViktoriaNNK
TikTok: ViktoriaNNK
Contact
UnveilContact
Viktoria Nikola
916-970-8881
viktorianikola.com
Viktoria Nikola
916-970-8881
viktorianikola.com
Categories