Author Dorothy A. Campbell's New Audiobook “Pearl: A Journey of a Lifetime” is a Compelling and Heartfelt Tale of Love, Resilience, and a Life Well-Lived

Recent audiobook release “Pearl: A Journey of a Lifetime” from Audiobook Network author Dorothy A. Campbell tells the captivating story of Pearl Hammond and her journey through love, career triumphs, and personal challenges. This audiobook offers a poignant narrative of resilience, friendship, and the enduring power of secrets finally revealed.