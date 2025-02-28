Author Dorothy A. Campbell's New Audiobook “Pearl: A Journey of a Lifetime” is a Compelling and Heartfelt Tale of Love, Resilience, and a Life Well-Lived
Recent audiobook release “Pearl: A Journey of a Lifetime” from Audiobook Network author Dorothy A. Campbell tells the captivating story of Pearl Hammond and her journey through love, career triumphs, and personal challenges. This audiobook offers a poignant narrative of resilience, friendship, and the enduring power of secrets finally revealed.
Rembert, SC, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dorothy A. Campbell, a retired R.N. who now operates a business from her home, as well as an Independent Associate of LegalShield of Ada, Oklahoma, where she provides legal services for individuals, families, groups, and small businesses, has completed her new audiobook “Pearl: A Journey of a Lifetime”: a captivating tale that traces the extraordinary life of Pearl Hammond through decades of personal and professional milestones.
“There are many stories of African Americans who migrated north during the 1960s and then returned to the South for their golden years, but there is only one Pearl Hammond,” writes Campbell. “‘Pearl: A Journey of A Lifetime’ will take you from a rural farm in the South to The Motor City at the height of the Motown era. Laugh and cry with Pearl as she builds an award-winning career and falls for ‘Mr. Music,’ only to see her marriage crumble despite her best efforts.
“Between her travels to Jamaica with ‘The Crew’ sisters that she established at her workplace, her transfer to New York City, and her secret relationship with a man who gave her the hope to live in her darkest hours, Pearl Hammond has lived a full and fascinating life.
“That journey continues in her final years with her dear ‘cousin’ Horace, a boy she played with as a little girl, back in Beaufort, South Carolina. Two truths have dominated Pearl’s life, even into her late 60s: she attracts the looks of every man around her, and she has kept her private life private...until now.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dorothy A. Campbell’s new audiobook celebrates the power of love, the resilience of the human spirit, and the strength found in embracing one's own journey, no matter the obstacles faced. Heartfelt and character-driven, “Pearl: A Journey of a Lifetime” offers listeners an intimate portrait of a woman who defied expectations and embraced life on her own terms.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Pearl: A Journey of a Lifetime” by Dorothy A. Campbell through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
