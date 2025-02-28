Author Charles P. Howerton's New Audiobook “Orca Tales” is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Group of Humans Who do Everything They Can to Rescue an Injured Orca
Recent audiobook release “Orca Tales” from Audiobook Network author Charles P. Howerton is a poignant novel that follows a group of humans who spring to action after a group of whale watches reports witnessing an orca being injured by a malicious boater. Desperate to help, they set to work in order to overcome whatever obstacles stand in their way of saving this majestic creature.
Sequim, WA, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles P. Howerton has completed his new audiobook “Orca Tales”: a powerful tale of one group’s mission to save an injured orca, only to discover they are somehow able to telepathically communicate with the whale’s mother.
“In the heart of the Pacific Northwest, a tale of courage, compassion, and conservation unfolds,” writes Howerton. “‘Orca Tales’ is a riveting narrative that brings to life the urgent struggle for the survival of Orcas, also known as killer whales, in the face of human recklessness.
“The story begins with a shocking incident: a young Orca is deliberately run over by a boat, an act witnessed and captured on video by two bystanders. As the narrative unfolds, we meet a diverse cast of characters - Jill, Jack, Chloe, Shirley, and others - who are drawn together by their shared mission to rescue and treat the injured Orca. From the daring rescue operations to the intricate medical procedures, the story offers a behind-the-scenes look at the efforts to save these magnificent creatures. But it's not just about the Orcas. It's also about the people who dedicate their lives to protecting them, their triumphs and challenges, and the bonds they form with each other and with the Orcas they strive to save.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Charles P. Howerton’s new audiobook is more than just a story, serving as a call to action and a plea for awareness and respect for the wildlife that share the world with humans. Through highlighting the devastating impact of humans, “Orca Tales” underscores the urgent need to protect nature at all costs.
A must-listen for anyone who cares about wildlife, the environment, and the future of the planet, “Orca Tales” invites listeners from all walks of life to join in the global conversation about wildlife conservation.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Orca Tales” by Charles P. Howerton through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
