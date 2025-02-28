Author Charles P. Howerton's New Audiobook “Orca Tales” is a Compelling Tale That Follows a Group of Humans Who do Everything They Can to Rescue an Injured Orca

Recent audiobook release “Orca Tales” from Audiobook Network author Charles P. Howerton is a poignant novel that follows a group of humans who spring to action after a group of whale watches reports witnessing an orca being injured by a malicious boater. Desperate to help, they set to work in order to overcome whatever obstacles stand in their way of saving this majestic creature.