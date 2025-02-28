Author Maggie Mylie's New Audiobook “Never Goin Back: Healing, Help, and Hope” is a Poignant Memoir Detailing the Author’s Struggle to Take Back Control of Her Life
Recent audiobook release “Never Goin Back: Healing, Help, and Hope” from Audiobook Network author Maggie Mylie is a powerful and thought-provoking autobiographical account that documents how the author faced countless trials and hardships throughout her life, and how she managed to break free from those that would control her in order to live freely.
New York, NY, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Maggie Mylie, lives with her very supportive husband, William, in the tropical south, has completed her new audiobook “Never Goin Back: Healing, Help, and Hope”: a stirring memoir that documents the struggles the author endured from adolescence through adulthood, as well as the lessons she learned in her fight to shed her burden and live a life of her own design.
Author Maggie Mylie and her husband have visited the wide range of islands of the Caribbean as often as possible. Maggie is self-employed, helping elderly women, while Will works assisting others in the medical field. They have been happily married for more than ten years and are grateful believers in Jesus. They are passionate about knowing God better and feel that the greatest knowledge one can gain is to learn of God’s specific love fo them.
With a carefree childhood, author Maggie Mylie's adolescent to teenage years would have but one flaw: her mother. Her remedy to this problem would be found in one perfect man that she met her first year away at college. However, her “home remedy,” coupled with her lack of understanding about her mother and her “perfect man,” would lead her through the worst life she could have ever imagined for herself and her children. Her pride and selfish ambition would mask the dysfunction for years, until her grown children would rescue her, but not before she had taught all four children how to wear the same masks that she forced herself to wear.
This is the true-life story of the author and the family curses that would negatively impact her and her children's lives. She assumes that she knows best how to live life at every turn and in every scenario, but can she be convinced that her pride is in the way? Will she realize that there is a better way to do life?
“I still care about a great many things, but what people think of me is no longer one of them,” writes Mylie. “I wore a heavy mask for twenty years, and when it came off, I swore I would never wear it again. I have promised myself to never go back to many things—my old self is one of them. I embrace beautiful truth, and with equal tenacity, I embrace ugly truth. Resilience comes from hard times: Tranquility from accepting the things we cannot change but changing the things we can. There will be ugly (but honest) phrases ahead. If you need culture and refinement, don’t take this ride. Wait for the limo. None will be gruesome, but some will be brutal with honesty.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Maggie Mylie’s new audiobook utilizes an honest and open approach in depicting the author’s years of mishandling life, telling her authentic story of demise, rescue, and redirection into an attainable fulfilling life. Deeply personal and candid, “Never Goin Back” promises to inspire listeners of all backgrounds to seek wholeness in their lives once again, and to never give up on the chance of a better tomorrow no matter the struggles life may present.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Never Goin Back: Healing, Help, and Hope” by Maggie Mylie through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
