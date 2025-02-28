Author Maggie Mylie's New Audiobook “Never Goin Back: Healing, Help, and Hope” is a Poignant Memoir Detailing the Author’s Struggle to Take Back Control of Her Life

Recent audiobook release “Never Goin Back: Healing, Help, and Hope” from Audiobook Network author Maggie Mylie is a powerful and thought-provoking autobiographical account that documents how the author faced countless trials and hardships throughout her life, and how she managed to break free from those that would control her in order to live freely.