Shear Studios Launches as a New Multi-Purpose Creative Space in Tampa Bay

Shear Media aims to be the premier film production facility on Florida’s West Coast, fostering creativity, innovation, and collaboration. Set to launch on April 4, 2025, Shear Media provides state-of-the-art equipment and curated spaces for filmmakers, influencers, and creative professionals within a vibrant, membership-based community. Their studios include a 3,000 sq. ft. space and an upcoming 4,000 sq. ft. studio featuring curated sets, including modular kitchen sets planned for late-2025.