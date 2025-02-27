Shear Studios Launches as a New Multi-Purpose Creative Space in Tampa Bay
Shear Media aims to be the premier film production facility on Florida’s West Coast, fostering creativity, innovation, and collaboration. Set to launch on April 4, 2025, Shear Media provides state-of-the-art equipment and curated spaces for filmmakers, influencers, and creative professionals within a vibrant, membership-based community. Their studios include a 3,000 sq. ft. space and an upcoming 4,000 sq. ft. studio featuring curated sets, including modular kitchen sets planned for late-2025.
St. Petersburg, FL, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shear Studios introduces a production-ready facility for content creators, production companies, ad agencies, and influencers, launching April 4, 2025.
Shear Studios has officially announced its launch, establishing a premier space for production houses, advertising agencies, influencers, and streaming content creators. The facility provides a flexible, high-quality production environment tailored to both established professionals and emerging creators. Designed to redefine mid-sized production facilities in Tampa Bay, Shear Studios offers turnkey solutions that enhance efficiency, creativity, and adaptability.
Working closely with film commissioners, production houses, and local creative partners, Shear Studios contributes to strengthening the Tampa Bay production market. The facility provides premium spaces equipped with the infrastructure needed for high-quality content creation.
Rhonda Shear, a veteran in the entertainment industry and successful entrepreneur, leads this initiative with an innovative approach. “This facility is more than just space,” said Rhonda Shear. “It’s about creating an environment where creativity thrives, allowing professionals to collaborate and execute their visions seamlessly.”
Available Facilities
Shear Studios offers a variety of production-ready spaces, including:
Studio A: A 3,000 sq. ft. flexible production space designed for commercial shoots and TV projects, featuring a lighting grid (pre-lit upon request) and customizable home sets.
Studio I: A dedicated photo and video space with a cyclorama wall.
Influencer Suites: Designed specifically for social media creators, these fully equipped spaces feature pre-lit professional setups, high-quality cameras, and customizable backgrounds. With three set element options, Shear Studios provides an immersive environment tailored to enhance content creation, ensuring influencers and digital creators have the tools they need to produce engaging, high-quality media.
Production Support Areas: Includes hair & makeup rooms, lounges, and client meeting spaces for a professional production experience.
Broadcast & Streaming Capabilities: Each space is equipped for direct broadcasting and streaming, with options for operation from individual spaces or the Master Control Room.
Upcoming Expansion
As part of its growth strategy, Shear Studios will introduce Studio G, a large-scale, 4,000 sq. ft. production space launching mid-2025. The studio will feature:
A 40 ft. cyclorama
A dedicated lighting grid
Curated sets
An industrial prep kitchen for mid to large scale culinary productions & events
A workshop area for set construction
3 Large bay doors with ample parking
Broadcast and Streaming capabilities from the control rooms inside the studio and outside
“With Studio G, Shear Studios is elevating its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of today’s content creators,” added Rhonda Shear.
Prime Location & Accessibility
Strategically located near major highways, Shear Studios offers convenient access for production teams and clients across the Tampa Bay area. The facility is dedicated to fostering the creative community by providing workshops, mentorship programs, and skill development initiatives aimed at cultivating the next generation of filmmakers. “Shear Studios is a creative hub designed to inspire, empower, and grow the Tampa Bay production community,” emphasized Rhonda Shear.
Contact
Shear Media StudioContact
Pete Guzzo
813-477-0003
https://shearmultimedia.com/
Pete Guzzo
813-477-0003
https://shearmultimedia.com/
