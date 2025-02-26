Kris Hoff Honored as a Woman of Excellence for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Milwaukee, WI, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kris Hoff of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the hospitality and travel industries. Hoff will be included in the Spring 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Kris Hoff
A former paralegal, Kris Hoff leveraged her talents for research and organization into a career as a tour operator before founding her own companies, Happy Times Tours and Experiences and Distinctively Detroit Tours. Happy Times Tours offers extended vacations, casino trips, daycations, and city tours, including their signature "Schlemiel, Schlimazel MKE" Laverne & Shirley themed tour of Milwaukee. “We strive to offer creative, unique, and locally-focused adventures that are anything but typical,” said Hoff.
Distinctively Detroit Tours also features several unique experiences, including the "Behind-the-Scenes of America's Music City" tour led by celebrity recording artists, the “one-and-only Hip-Hop History Tour of Detroit,” and their popular Delicious Detroit Food Tours. The company specializes in exclusive group itineraries throughout the greater Detroit area, offering insider access to the city's rich musical heritage and culinary scene. Hoff prides herself on offering distinctive, unique experiences that are not readily available.
Distinctively Detroit Tours was recently chosen as the recipient of the 2025 TODAY! award, presented by Groups Today. This honor is for an American Bus Association member who has demonstrated they have what it takes to make an impact in the group travel industry today—specifically related to relevancy, impact, growth, advocacy, and innovation.
For more information, visit www.happytimestours.com or www.distinctivelydetroit.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
