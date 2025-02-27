Powerhouse E-Bikes Maui Founder Joe Eckstrom Partners with Bandit Electric Bikes to Expand E-Bike Offerings in Hawai’i
Lahaina, HI, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PowerHouse E-Bikes Maui is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership between its founder, Joe Eckstrom, and Bandit Electric Bikes. This collaboration aims to enhance the electric biking experience across Hawai’i, providing residents with innovative and eco-friendly transportation options.
For over two decades, Joe Eckstrom has been dedicated to showcasing the beauty of Maui through unique biking adventures. His passion led to the creation of Black Rock Bikes Maui, a e-bike rental company committed to offering exceptional e-bike experiences. With the growing demand of E-Bike rentals on Maui from both tourists and residents, it led to the formation of Black Rock Bikes USA, the first Hawai’i-based E-Bike manufacturing company focused on supplying E-bikes directly to the residents of Hawai’i. With the electric bike industry booming, it lacked a leading brick and mortar retailer focused on the E-Bike market. This problem quickly became an opportunity for Joe Eckstrom, and he diligently established PowerHouse E-Bikes Hawai'i. Its focus was to offer the top E-Bike brands at the lowest prices in addition to offering bike service and repairs that are so desperately needed in many ebike communities. PowerHouse E-Bikes Hawai'i opened its first store in Maui as the exclusive retailer for Bandit Electric Bikes. This new partnership represents a significant milestone in expanding e-bike accessibility throughout the Hawaiian Islands.
“Partnering with Bandit Electric Bikes allows us to bring cutting-edge e-bike technology to our community,” said Joe Eckstrom. “We’re excited to offer riders an unparalleled experience as they explore the stunning landscapes of Hawai’i.”
Bandit Electric Bikes, known for their high-performance and stylish designs, share a commitment to sustainable transportation solutions. This collaboration will introduce a range of Bandit e-bikes to the Hawaiian market, catering to diverse riding preferences and promoting eco-conscious travel.
“We are delighted to join forces with Joe Eckstrom and PowerHouse Bikes,” stated Richard Cao, CEO of Bandit Electric Bikes. “Their deep-rooted connection to the Hawaiian community and dedication to exceptional service align perfectly with our mission. Together, we aim to revolutionize the way you can experience Hawai’i on two wheels.”
As part of this partnership, PowerHouse E-Bikes Hawai'i has been appointed as the exclusive retailer for Bandit Bikes in the region. Serving Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island, PowerHouse E-Bikes Hawai'i is committed to delivering top-quality products and services to e-bike enthusiasts across the islands.
“The best way to explore Hawai'i is with a Bandit Bike!” exclaimed a representative from PowerHouse E-Bikes Hawai'i. “We’re proud to offer these exceptional e-bikes to our customers and look forward to enhancing their riding adventures.”
This partnership marks a significant step forward in promoting sustainable and enjoyable transportation options in Hawai’i. With a shared vision of innovation and community engagement, Black Rock Bikes, Bandit Electric Bikes, and PowerHouse E-Bikes Hawai'i are poised to transform the e-biking landscape across the islands.
For more information, please visit PowerHouse E-Bikes Hawai'i.
Contact:
Email: joe@powerhouseebikes.com
Phone: (808) 727-9451
Address: 30 Halawai Dr., Ste. W2, Lahaina, HI 96761
