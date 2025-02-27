Noveo Unveils Advanced Security AI Training Platform with PaaS Offering
Noveo launches its Security AI Training Platform to help professionals defend AI systems from cyber threats. Featuring ML & LLM SecOps training, hands-on labs, and a PaaS sandbox, it offers practical, flexible learning.
Maywood, NJ, February 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Noveo, a leader in artificial intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive Security AI Training Platform, designed to equip professionals and organizations with the skills necessary to protect AI systems from evolving cyber threats. The platform's cornerstone is its innovative Platform as a Service (PaaS), providing users with a sandbox environment to build, test, and deploy their AI security developments.
As AI becomes increasingly integral to business operations, the security of these systems is paramount. Noveo AI's training platform offers in-depth modules on Machine Learning (ML) and Large Language Model (LLM) Security Operations (SecOps), addressing the critical need for expertise in these areas. The self-paced video series delves into the tactics and techniques employed by threat actors leveraging AI to conduct cyberattacks, offering insights into vulnerabilities and defense strategies.
Key Features of the Security AI Training Platform:
Comprehensive Video Tutorials: In-depth modules covering AI security vulnerabilities, categorized by tactics and techniques.
E-Learning Series: Detailed information followed by multiple-choice quizzes, with badges awarded upon completion.
Generative AI Training: Step-by-step instructional videos on developing Large Language Models (LLMs) and Chat Agents for security tasks.
Hands-On Labs: Practical exercises, including AI Network Infrastructure Lab, allowing users to deploy Security AI Chat Agents and simulate cyberattacks.
Platform as a Service (PaaS): A sandbox environment enabling individuals and teams to build, test, and execute their AI security developments.
"The current cyber landscape is evolving rapidly, and it's crucial for security professionals to get in front of potential threats," said Christopher Tampol, CEO at Noveo. "Noveo’s Security AI Training Platform equips users with the knowledge and tools to proactively safeguard their AI systems, ensuring the integrity and reliability of their operations."
The platform is designed for flexibility, catering to both individuals seeking to enhance their skills and organizations aiming to bolster their cybersecurity defenses. With customizable pricing plans, Noveo ensures that comprehensive AI security training is accessible to all.
For more information about Noveo AI's Security AI Training Platform and to explore the PaaS offering, visit https://go.noveo.ai/sec-ai-info.
About Noveo AI
Noveo is a pioneering company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions. Committed to innovation and excellence, Noveo develops cutting-edge technologies and solutions to empower individuals and organizations in the AI domain.
Contact
Christopher Tampol
+1 201-694-3964
noveo.ai
