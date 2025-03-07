Cenmed and ENG Scientific Partner to Deliver High-Quality Kitting and Custom Chemical Filling Solutions
Cenmed Enterprises and ENG Scientific have expanded their partnership to enhance kitting and custom chemical filling services for laboratories, biotech companies, and healthcare institutions. By combining Cenmed’s supply chain expertise with ENG’s chemical formulation capabilities, the collaboration streamlines reagent kit production, specimen collection solutions, and bulk chemical filling. This partnership strengthens Cenmed’s ability to deliver efficient, compliant, and scalable solutions.
New Brunswick, NJ, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cenmed Enterprises, a leader in laboratory distribution and supply chain solutions, has expanded its partnership with ENG Scientific to enhance kitting and custom chemical filling services. This collaboration streamlines production for laboratories, biotech companies, and healthcare institutions by ensuring high-quality, ready-to-use kits and precisely formulated chemical solutions.
Cenmed’s expertise in laboratory distribution and supply chain management, combined with ENG Scientific’s precision chemical formulation capabilities, enables seamless production of custom reagent kits and specimen collection solutions. These tailored services help customers reduce procurement complexity, improve workflow efficiency, and maintain compliance with stringent regulatory standards.
“Our partnership with ENG Scientific strengthens our ability to offer turnkey kitting and custom chemical solutions,” said Rizwan Chaudhry, CEO of Cenmed Enterprises. “By integrating ENG’s chemical expertise with our supply chain capabilities, we offer reliable, scalable solutions that support the evolving demands of laboratories and healthcare facilities.”
Cenmed and ENG Scientific offer a full range of kitting and chemical filling services, including:
Custom reagent preparation for research and clinical applications.
Specimen collection kits tailored to specific protocols.
Bulk chemical filling and packaging for laboratory and medical use.
Private labeling and branding to meet customer specifications.
Regulatory compliance support to ensure industry standards are met.
This partnership reinforces Cenmed’s commitment to delivering complete solutions that help laboratories and healthcare organizations operate more efficiently.
For more information about Cenmed’s kitting and custom chemical filling services, visit www.cenmed.com or contact info@cenmed.com.
About Cenmed Enterprises
Cenmed Enterprises is a premier provider of laboratory distribution, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, serving the healthcare, life sciences, and research industries. With a focus on vendor-managed inventory, asset management, and custom kitting, Cenmed delivers comprehensive solutions that enhance operational efficiency and product availability. Learn more at www.cenmed.com.
About ENG Scientific
ENG Scientific specializes in the manufacturing and formulation of high quality chemicals and reagents for laboratory and medical applications. With decades of expertise, ENG delivers precision chemical solutions tailored to the needs of research, clinical, and industrial clients. Learn more at www.engscientific.com.
