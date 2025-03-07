Cenmed and ENG Scientific Partner to Deliver High-Quality Kitting and Custom Chemical Filling Solutions

Cenmed Enterprises and ENG Scientific have expanded their partnership to enhance kitting and custom chemical filling services for laboratories, biotech companies, and healthcare institutions. By combining Cenmed’s supply chain expertise with ENG’s chemical formulation capabilities, the collaboration streamlines reagent kit production, specimen collection solutions, and bulk chemical filling. This partnership strengthens Cenmed’s ability to deliver efficient, compliant, and scalable solutions.