Main Street Movers Joins National Van Lines as Newest Agent

Main Street Movers, a woman-owned and family-run moving company with nearly 40 years of experience, has joined the National Van Lines network. Led by Karen Mantzouranis, the company specializes in local, regional, national, and international moves, focusing on customer satisfaction. Main Street Movers also supports local charities and organizations like Move for Hunger. The partnership will enhance service and operational efficiency for both companies.