ActualSignal Joins as Platinum Sponsor for Moving Day The Villages, FL 2025
Company's Support Enhances Efforts in Parkinson's Disease Awareness and Care
New York, NY, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ActualSignal, a leading innovator in digital health technology for Parkinson's disease management, is proud to announce its Platinum Sponsorship of Moving Day The Villages, FL 2025, an inspiring fundraising event organized by the Parkinson's Foundation. Scheduled for March 15, 2025, at The Villages Polo Club, Moving Day unites families, friends, and communities in the fight against Parkinson's disease.
“We are thrilled to support Moving Day The Villages, FL 2025," said the co-founder and CEO of ActualSignal. "This event aligns with our mission to transform Parkinson's care by empowering patients and enhancing their quality of life solutions. Over the past two years, we have been dedicated to developing a groundbreaking platform that assesses Parkinson’s symptoms with unprecedented accuracy, providing access to care anytime, anywhere. There is no better moment to launch our platform than at Moving Day.”
ActualSignal specializes in Parkinson's disease management, offering a comprehensive platform that empowers patients to monitor complex neurological symptoms from their homes using cutting-edge technology. The platform enables adherence to personalized treatment plans and facilitates effective communication with healthcare providers. By partnering with Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) across Florida, ActualSignal aims to deliver continuous, data-driven care, leading to better clinical outcomes for Parkinson's patients.
"ActualSignal's generous sponsorship will elevate the Moving Day experience and bring us closer to a world without Parkinson's," said Angela Watkins, Event Coordinator for Moving Day The Villages, FL. "Their commitment to the Parkinson's community is truly commendable."
Moving Day is more than just a walk; it's a celebration of movement—proven to help manage Parkinson's symptoms. Participants will engage in various activities, including exercise demonstrations, informational sessions, and the signature walk, all designed to highlight the benefits of movement in managing Parkinson's disease. For more information about Moving Day The Villages, FL 2025, and to register for the event, please visit the movingdaywalk.org/event/the-villages-fl/event-information/.
About ActualSignal
ActualSignal is a digital health company dedicated to transforming Parkinson's disease care through innovative technology. Founded in 2023, the company is developing a proprietary multi-modal AI platform that integrates computer vision and passive data to provide continuous, accurate assessments of Parkinson's symptoms. This platform empowers patients and care givers to manage their health effectively and enables clinics to enhance care quality while increasing patient capacity. By partnering with Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) across Florida, ActualSignal aims to deliver data-driven, personalized care, leading to improved clinical outcomes and a better quality of life for those affected by Parkinson's disease.
Kristi R. Stovall
904-828-0330
www.actualsignal.com
