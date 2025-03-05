Keith Landry Books Announces Release of True North: a Nation Stands, an Intriguing Political Thriller About the USA and Canada Trade War
Award-winning author Keith Landry releases True North: A Nation Stands, a gripping political thriller about Canada resisting U.S. annexation.
Regina, Canada, March 05, 2025 -- Award-Winning Author Keith Landry Unleashes a Gripping Political Thriller – True North: A Nation Stands
Acclaimed Canadian author Keith Landry delivers a pulse-pounding, high-stakes thriller with his latest novel, True North: A Nation Stands, now available on Amazon.
In this chilling and timely political thriller, an ambitious American president sets his sights on annexing Canada, igniting a ruthless trade war as the first step in his plan. But Canadians don’t capitulate. As tensions escalate, resilience and resistance emerge as the nation’s greatest weapons. What unfolds is a daring fight for sovereignty—one that will test the will of an entire country.
Will Canada stand firm, or will the nation fall under the weight of American power?
From the award-winning author of "Unforeseen Saskatchewan, True North: A Nation Stands" is a must-read for fans of political intrigue, action-packed storytelling, and patriotic defiance.
Now available on Amazon.
For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:
Keith Landry
Email: kvlandry@hotmail.com
Phone: 306-216-5318
About the Author
Keith Landry is an award-winning Canadian author known for crafting gripping adventure and action-packed narratives that keep readers on the edge of their seats. His latest novel, True North: A Nation Stands, is a bold exploration of political conflict, national identity, and the unbreakable spirit of a country pushed to its limits.
