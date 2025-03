Keith Landry Books Announces Release of True North: a Nation Stands, an Intriguing Political Thriller About the USA and Canada Trade War

Regina, Canada, March 05, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Award-Winning Author Keith Landry Unleashes a Gripping Political Thriller – True North: A Nation StandsAcclaimed Canadian author Keith Landry delivers a pulse-pounding, high-stakes thriller with his latest novel, True North: A Nation Stands, now available on Amazon.In this chilling and timely political thriller, an ambitious American president sets his sights on annexing Canada, igniting a ruthless trade war as the first step in his plan. But Canadians don’t capitulate. As tensions escalate, resilience and resistance emerge as the nation’s greatest weapons. What unfolds is a daring fight for sovereignty—one that will test the will of an entire country.Will Canada stand firm, or will the nation fall under the weight of American power?From the award-winning author of "Unforeseen Saskatchewan, True North: A Nation Stands" is a must-read for fans of political intrigue, action-packed storytelling, and patriotic defiance.Now available on Amazon.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:Keith LandryEmail: kvlandry@hotmail.comPhone: 306-216-5318About the AuthorKeith Landry is an award-winning Canadian author known for crafting gripping adventure and action-packed narratives that keep readers on the edge of their seats. His latest novel, True North: A Nation Stands, is a bold exploration of political conflict, national identity, and the unbreakable spirit of a country pushed to its limits.