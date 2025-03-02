Sativa Building Systems Achieves Historic Milestone with ICC-ES Report for Z Panel
First hempcrete product in US to demonstrate 50 state code compliance.
Wittenberg, WI, March 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sativa Building Systems, a pioneer in sustainable construction solutions, is proud to announce that its innovative Z Panel has successfully completed an ICC-ES (International Code Council Evaluation Service) Report. This landmark achievement makes the Z Panel the first hempcrete-based building product in the United States to receive such certification, marking a significant step forward in the adoption of eco-friendly construction materials.
The ICC-ES Report validates the Z Panel’s compliance with international building codes and standards, ensuring its safety, durability, and performance for use in residential and commercial construction. This certification not only underscores the reliability of the Z Panel but also paves the way for broader acceptance of hempcrete as a viable, sustainable alternative to traditional building materials.
“This is a monumental moment for Sativa Building Systems and the sustainable construction industry as a whole,” said Zach Popp, Founder and President of Sativa Building Systems. “The completion of the ICC-ES Report for our Z Panel demonstrates that hempcrete is not only an environmentally responsible choice but also a code-compliant, high-performance solution for modern construction. We’re proud to lead the way in bringing hemp-based building products to the mainstream market.”
Hempcrete, a biocomposite material made from the inner woody core of the hemp plant mixed with a lime-based binder, offers numerous environmental benefits, including carbon sequestration, thermal efficiency, and resistance to mold, pests, and fire. The Z Panel harnesses these properties in a pre-fabricated, easy-to-install panel system, making sustainable building more accessible and efficient for contractors and developers.
With the ICC-ES Report now in hand, Sativa Building Systems is poised to expand the reach of its Z Panel, empowering builders to meet sustainability goals without compromising on quality or compliance. This achievement aligns with the growing demand for green building materials and supports the global movement toward reducing the construction industry’s carbon footprint.
For more information about Sativa Building Systems and the Z Panel, visit www.sativabuildingsystems.com or contact zach@sativapanel.com.
About Sativa Building Systems
Sativa Building Systems manufactures proprietary hempcrete block panels for safe and sustainable building construction. Benefits of Sativa’s sustainable, patented Z Panel structures include:
Passive air filtration
Resistance to mold, pests, rot, and fire
SBS is a Wisconsin Qualified New Business Venture (QNBV) entity.
For additional information, please contact:
Zach Popp
Founder and President
715-470-0677
zach@sativapanel.com
www.sativabuildingsystems.com
The ICC-ES Report validates the Z Panel’s compliance with international building codes and standards, ensuring its safety, durability, and performance for use in residential and commercial construction. This certification not only underscores the reliability of the Z Panel but also paves the way for broader acceptance of hempcrete as a viable, sustainable alternative to traditional building materials.
“This is a monumental moment for Sativa Building Systems and the sustainable construction industry as a whole,” said Zach Popp, Founder and President of Sativa Building Systems. “The completion of the ICC-ES Report for our Z Panel demonstrates that hempcrete is not only an environmentally responsible choice but also a code-compliant, high-performance solution for modern construction. We’re proud to lead the way in bringing hemp-based building products to the mainstream market.”
Hempcrete, a biocomposite material made from the inner woody core of the hemp plant mixed with a lime-based binder, offers numerous environmental benefits, including carbon sequestration, thermal efficiency, and resistance to mold, pests, and fire. The Z Panel harnesses these properties in a pre-fabricated, easy-to-install panel system, making sustainable building more accessible and efficient for contractors and developers.
With the ICC-ES Report now in hand, Sativa Building Systems is poised to expand the reach of its Z Panel, empowering builders to meet sustainability goals without compromising on quality or compliance. This achievement aligns with the growing demand for green building materials and supports the global movement toward reducing the construction industry’s carbon footprint.
For more information about Sativa Building Systems and the Z Panel, visit www.sativabuildingsystems.com or contact zach@sativapanel.com.
About Sativa Building Systems
Sativa Building Systems manufactures proprietary hempcrete block panels for safe and sustainable building construction. Benefits of Sativa’s sustainable, patented Z Panel structures include:
Passive air filtration
Resistance to mold, pests, rot, and fire
SBS is a Wisconsin Qualified New Business Venture (QNBV) entity.
For additional information, please contact:
Zach Popp
Founder and President
715-470-0677
zach@sativapanel.com
www.sativabuildingsystems.com
Contact
Sativa Building Systems Inc.Contact
Zachary Popp
715-470-0677
www.sativabuildingsystems.com
Zachary Popp
715-470-0677
www.sativabuildingsystems.com
Categories