LeChaun S. Milton Honored as a VIP for Winter 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Hartford, CT, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LeChaun S. Milton of Hartford, Connecticut, has been named a VIP for Winter 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in home health care. She is currently featured in the Winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
About LeChaun S. Milton
LeChaun S. Milton works as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) with GT Independence, a home health agency providing in-home care services. Milton’s expertise lies in elder care services, dedicating herself to improving the quality of life for her patients. Her compassionate approach and commitment to providing exceptional care have earned her recognition as Professional of the Year in Home Health.
In addition to her work as a CNA, Milton is pursuing an A.S. in Accounting from Trinity College. When she is not working or going to school LeChaun enjoys mentoring and volunteering with children.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.'s nomination form for consideration.
