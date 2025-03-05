Texas Healthcare Operator Completes Sale of North Texas Care Homes
Belrock Group negotiates the sale of its three North Texas Residential Care Homes.
Plano, TX, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Texas owner and operator of senior care facilities across multiple states Belrock Group confirmed the sale of its Collin County facilities. Clear Springs Living LLC located in Plano, Texas, was completed earlier last month.
Specifically designed for assisted living and memory care, the three high-end residential care homes offered 8 beds. Purchased and remodeled in 2023 Clear Springs Living LLC became the second largest residential care home operator in North Texas.
The buyer is a local owner-operator expanding its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.
As part of the transaction, the organization was able to leverage the assistance of Belrock Group Co-Owner & CEO Ryan Zeestraten And Co-Owner James Fisher Jr. to add guidance, and implement other operational efficiencies to help improve the asset’s performance to continue to thrive.
“Assisting with distressed asset sales comes with its challenges. However, with premiere properties as we have with the facilities here in Plano,TX were able to generate multiple offers from groups interested in this unique opportunity that we feel are already set up for a pathway for success,” said James Fisher Jr., Co- Owner at Belrock Group.
