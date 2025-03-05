Danita Parker Named Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Newark, NJ, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Danita Parker of Newark, New Jersey, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. Parker will be featured in the upcoming issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Danita Parker
Danita Parker is an educational school counselor with The Academic Partnerships, LLC, where she specializes in providing comprehensive counseling services to students across all grade levels. Her expertise extends to conducting educational workshops and offering consulting services.
Prior to her current role, Parker began her career as a contracted teacher with The Academic Partnership in 1999 and eventually worked as an elementary school teacher in Newark, New Jersey. She also taught English in Saudi Arabia at Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University as well as acting as the school’s head of the resource and planning committee.
Actively involved in her profession, Parker is a member of the American School Counselor Association, the Association of Professional Educators Abroad, the New Jersey School Counselor Association, and Beta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
Parker holds an M.A. in school counseling from Kean University and multiple professional certifications, including New Jersey State School Counselor certification, TESOL/TEFL/TESL certification from Oxford Seminars, and New Jersey State K-8 General Education Teacher certification.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
About Danita Parker
Danita Parker is an educational school counselor with The Academic Partnerships, LLC, where she specializes in providing comprehensive counseling services to students across all grade levels. Her expertise extends to conducting educational workshops and offering consulting services.
Prior to her current role, Parker began her career as a contracted teacher with The Academic Partnership in 1999 and eventually worked as an elementary school teacher in Newark, New Jersey. She also taught English in Saudi Arabia at Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University as well as acting as the school’s head of the resource and planning committee.
Actively involved in her profession, Parker is a member of the American School Counselor Association, the Association of Professional Educators Abroad, the New Jersey School Counselor Association, and Beta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
Parker holds an M.A. in school counseling from Kean University and multiple professional certifications, including New Jersey State School Counselor certification, TESOL/TEFL/TESL certification from Oxford Seminars, and New Jersey State K-8 General Education Teacher certification.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories