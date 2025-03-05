Kairos Power Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) is proud to announce that Kairos Power, a nuclear energy engineering, design, manufacturing, integration, and operations company has joined as a Founding Member. The company is singularly focused on commercializing advanced reactor technology that can be deployed with robust safety at an affordable cost.
“Kairos Power recognizes the tremendous potential that nuclear power offers for Texas and is leading the way in developing advanced reactor technologies to help unlock a reliable, affordable, cleaner energy future,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “Kairos Power’s unique technology and leadership in nuclear will play a pivotal role in the future of the power industry in Texas.”
“Texas is taking bold steps to secure its clean energy future by embracing nuclear energy to power homes, businesses, and industries. As a member of the Texas Nuclear Alliance, Kairos Power is proud to align with this mission, furthering our commitment to enable the energy transition while promoting human wellbeing,” said Kairos Power CEO and co-founder Mike Laufer. “We are excited about the opportunity to drive technological leadership and continued economic growth by deploying advanced reactors in Texas.”
About Kairos Power
Kairos Power is a mission-driven nuclear technology, engineering, and manufacturing company singularly focused on commercializing the fluoride salt-cooled, high-temperature reactor (KP-FHR) – a clean energy solution that can be deployed with robust safety at an affordable cost to enable deep decarbonization. Founded in 2016, the company is unique in applying a rapid iterative development approach and vertical integration strategy to bring advanced reactor technology to market. In 2023, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued a construction permit for Kairos Power’s Hermes demonstration reactor – the first non-water-cooled reactor to be approved for construction in the U.S. in more than 50 years. Kairos Power’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to clean energy with the ultimate goal of dramatically improving people’s quality of life while protecting the environment. Learn more at kairospower.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
