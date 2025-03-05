Alla V. Koudriavtseva Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Henderson, NV, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alla V. Koudriavtseva of Henderson, Nevada, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for December 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of entrepreneurship and interior design. Koudriavtseva is included in the Winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Alla V. Koudriavtseva
Alla V. Koudriavtseva is an accomplished entrepreneur, interior designer, property manager, and real estate investor serving as the founder of AllaVK International Design Company. Using her psychology background, Koudriavtseva specializes in creating interior designs for adults and children with autism.
“People with autism spectrum disorder have a hyper sensitive perception about objects shape and more,” said Koudriavtseva. “Certain objects can contribute to worsening of symptoms or agitation.”
Beyond her design work, Koudriavtseva has developed various consumer products, including the Alfa Male energy drink (www.thealfamaledrink.com), California Blaze CBD pain relief cream, and has a perfume line in development (Two-Spiritual KingQueenTM for any gender). She is also the proprietor of Golden Sunset Limousine (www.goldensunsetlimo.com) serving Native American establishments as well as San Diego, Orange Country, and other areas in Southern California.
Koudriavtseva's latest venture, Dark Hexagon Theory and Research, represents her innovative work combining psychological research, global cultural integration, and spirituality into a new framework of understanding with aim at improving diagnosis and applications in clinical, corporate, industrial psychology, and more (www.thedarkhexagon.com).
Alla's parents were her role models. Her father, who was a scientist, professor of physics and mathematics, and worked with rocket engines, passed on September 20, 2019.
Koudriavtseva holds a B.S. in psychology from the University of Las Vegas and an honorary Doctor of Advanced Studies (D.A.S) in Psychology and Doctor of Advanced Studies (D. A. S.) in Management from Azteca University.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
